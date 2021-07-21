Manager keeps faith with Tipperary U20 football team for Munster championship final

Mark O'Connor is named at right corner forward on the Tipperary team to play Cork in the Munster U20 football championship final at Semple Stadium on Thursday evening
The Tipperary Under 20 footballers will be hoping to continue their winning run when they welcome Cork to Semple Stadium on Thursday evening for the Munster championship final, which throws in at 7.30pm.
Having overcome Waterford in the semi-final, manager Paddy Christie has kept faith with the same starting fifteen for this game.
The team is
Callan Scully
Nenagh Eire Og
Sean Daly
Grangemockler Ballyneale
Tadhg Condon
Clonmel Commercials
Brian McKeown
Moyle Rovers
Emmet Butler
Kilsheelan Kilcash
Billy O'Connor
Kilsheelan Kilcash
Leon Kennedy
Grangemockler Ballyneale
Cathal Deeley
Clonmel Commercials
Kevin Grogan
Cahir
Conor Cadell
JK Brackens
Ryan Walsh
Fethard
Jamie Holloway
Carrick Swans
Mark O'Connor
Clonmel Commercials
Barry Kehoe
Kilsheelan Kilcash
Sean O'Connor
Clonmel Commercials
Substitutes -
Cian O'Mahony
Ardfinnan
Ben Comerford
Grangemockler Ballyneale
Kieran Costello
Thurles Sarsfields
Jamie Duncan
Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
Christy English
Ballyporeen
Jake Kiely
Cahir
Mikey Lyons
Grangemockler Ballyneale
Conor McGrath
Loughmore Castleiney
Matthew Power
Ballina
