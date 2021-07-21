Search our Archive

21/07/2021

Manager keeps faith with Tipperary U20 football team for Munster championship final

Tipp entertain Cork at Semple Stadium on Thursday evening

Mark O'Connor

Mark O'Connor is named at right corner forward on the Tipperary team to play Cork in the Munster U20 football championship final at Semple Stadium on Thursday evening

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

The Tipperary Under 20 footballers will be hoping to continue their winning run when they welcome Cork to Semple Stadium on Thursday evening for the Munster championship final, which throws in at 7.30pm.

Having overcome Waterford in the semi-final, manager Paddy Christie has kept faith with the same starting fifteen for this game.

The team is

Callan Scully
Nenagh Eire Og

 
Sean Daly
Grangemockler Ballyneale

 
Tadhg Condon
Clonmel Commercials

 
Brian McKeown
Moyle Rovers

 
Emmet Butler
Kilsheelan Kilcash

 
Billy O'Connor
Kilsheelan Kilcash

 
Leon Kennedy
Grangemockler Ballyneale

 
Cathal Deeley
Clonmel Commercials

 
Kevin Grogan
Cahir

 
Conor Cadell
JK Brackens

 
Ryan Walsh
Fethard

 
Jamie Holloway
Carrick Swans

 
Mark O'Connor
Clonmel Commercials

 
Barry Kehoe
Kilsheelan Kilcash

 
Sean O'Connor
Clonmel Commercials
 
 
Substitutes -
 
Cian O'Mahony
Ardfinnan

 
Ben Comerford
Grangemockler Ballyneale

 
Kieran Costello
Thurles Sarsfields

 
Jamie Duncan
Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

 
Christy English
Ballyporeen

 
Jake Kiely
Cahir

 
Mikey Lyons
Grangemockler Ballyneale

 
Conor McGrath
Loughmore Castleiney

 
Matthew Power
Ballina

Big win for Cashel in west Tipperary Crosco Cup semi-final

King Cormacs will meet Kickhams in the final


 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie