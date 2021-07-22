Search our Archive

22/07/2021

Tipperary player Grainne Dwyer on the scoresheet in basketball defeat of Andorra

Ireland take on Malta in second game this afternoon

Grainne Dwyer

Grainne Dwyer from Thurles helped Ireland to a big win over Andorra in Cyprus

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Ireland's senior women's basketball team kicked off their FIBA European Championship for Small Countries campaign with an impressive 71-point victory over Andorra, the match ending 104-33.

The game, played in Nicosia, Cyprus, earlier this week, marks their return to international basketball after a Covid-induced hiatus since 2019.

Tipperary's Gráinne Dwyer quickly made her presence known when she was introduced halfway through the first quarter, with a steal and offensive rebound.

The Thurles player broke the 100 points mark for Ireland, scoring a layup on a offensive rebound.

Ireland face Malta next in their second group game of the championship, which takes place today, Thursday at 2pm Irish time.

Virtual walk for Tipperary GAA Club even attracted support from Australia

KILLENAULE GAA CLUB

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie