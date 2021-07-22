Tipperary player Grainne Dwyer on the scoresheet in basketball defeat of Andorra

Grainne Dwyer from Thurles helped Ireland to a big win over Andorra in Cyprus
Ireland's senior women's basketball team kicked off their FIBA European Championship for Small Countries campaign with an impressive 71-point victory over Andorra, the match ending 104-33.
The game, played in Nicosia, Cyprus, earlier this week, marks their return to international basketball after a Covid-induced hiatus since 2019.
Tipperary's Gráinne Dwyer quickly made her presence known when she was introduced halfway through the first quarter, with a steal and offensive rebound.
The Thurles player broke the 100 points mark for Ireland, scoring a layup on a offensive rebound.
Ireland face Malta next in their second group game of the championship, which takes place today, Thursday at 2pm Irish time.
