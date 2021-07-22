Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy says that team can still have big say in the championship

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy said the third quarter was where his team lost the initiative in the Munster senior hurling final against Limerick.

“All the momentum shifted in that quarter and we just could not get it back.

“In fairness to the lads, they did fight to the finish and we got a goal late on with a great strike from Mark Kehoe but overall we were destroyed in that third quarter, only getting one strike from play.

“We put such an effort into that first half – 2-16 in a half hour of hurling against the All-Ireland champions had us going in at half-time in a really, really good place, but we knew how important it was to keep the momentum in that second half, but unfortunately we couldn’t.

“We had some really bad unforced errors on our side and we could not get our hands on the ball.

“We went long a lot and Limerick were just coming out in droves and working that triangle and releasing the ball away.

“We struggled for long periods in that second half, but we never gave up. We died with our boots on and as manager I am very, very proud of them.

“Limerick were so formidable in that second half and we lost our structure, especially from midfield up.

“They were able to get the ball and deliver really good quality ball inside.

“We knew there was going to be a kick in Limerick – they are not Munster and All-Ireland champions for no reason.

“But our first 35 minutes of play was as good as we have ever played.

“I thought we were outstanding in that half and were on top in all sectors. We took some great scores - 2-16 - but still had eight wides and some of them normally we’d put over.

“It was breathtaking stuff and a wonderful game of hurling. A game of two halves but unfortunately we lost the second half emphatically.

“Maybe we could have made a few changes a bit quicker and that is something we will look back on.

“We expended a lot of energy in that first half but I could not have asked any more from my players. We can still have a big say in this championship.

“We have a really strong panel and we will go back training and prepare for the All-Ireland series.

“If we play like we did in that first half we will have a chance against any opposition.

“If we play like we did in the second half, we will be out of the championship.”