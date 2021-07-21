Search our Archive

21/07/2021

Tipperary ladies football U16 game against Cork has sold out

Match takes place in Cahir on Wednesday evening

The ladies football U16 match between Tipperary and Cork has sold out

The U16 Munster Ladies Gaelic Football Association championship first round game between Tipperary and Cork this evening, Wednesday, has sold out and no more tickets are available.

The match takes place in Cahir at 7pm.

The ladies football charity shop in Cahir, with proceeds going to South Tipperary Hospice, hopes to be opening its doors in the coming weeks.
The project, which has been spearheaded by Biddy Ryan, will be looking for volunteers and donations.
There will also be an official opening of the shop.

