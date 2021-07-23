Tipperary player continues good run of form with Irish women's basketball team

Gráinne Dwyer has been starring with the Irish senior women's basketball team at the European Championship for Small Countries in Cyprus
Tipperary player Gráinne Dwyer helped the Irish senior women's basketball team to another win at the European Championship for Small Countries, as they defeated old rivals Malta by 78-48 in Nicosia, Cyprus.
The victory meant that Ireland topped the group, following their earlier win over Andorra, and they are now through to the last four.
Thurles woman Gráinne Dwyer was particularly impressive in defence in Ireland's convincing win.
Ireland face Kosovo in tomorrow's semi-final.
More News
Carrick on Suir AC athletes. Back row: Miguel Ponce De Leon, Eddie Flynn, Eugene O’Keeffe. Front: row: Keith Fraher, Tim Treacy and Liam Fielding
Deputy Martin Browne with Imelda Walsh, North Tipperary IFA chair; Tim Cullinan, IFA president, and Padraig Stapleton, North Tipperary IFA forestry chair, at the protest
Gráinne Dwyer has been starring with the Irish senior women's basketball team at the European Championship for Small Countries in Cyprus
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.