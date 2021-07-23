Search our Archive

23/07/2021

Tipperary player continues good run of form with Irish women's basketball team

Grainne Dwyer is looking forward to European semi-finals

Gráinne Dwyer

Gráinne Dwyer has been starring with the Irish senior women's basketball team at the European Championship for Small Countries in Cyprus

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Tipperary player Gráinne Dwyer helped the Irish senior women's basketball team to another win at the European Championship for Small Countries, as they defeated old rivals Malta by 78-48 in Nicosia, Cyprus.

The victory meant that Ireland topped the group, following their earlier win over Andorra, and they are now through to the last four.

Thurles woman Gráinne Dwyer was particularly impressive in defence in Ireland's convincing win.

Ireland face Kosovo in tomorrow's semi-final.

Tipperary football legend wins Vice Captain's Prize at Slievenamon Golf Club

SLIEVENAMON GOLF CLUB

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie