Search our Archive

23/07/2021

Tipperary ladies football team unchanged for crunch clash against Meath

Game will be shown live on TG4 this evening

Anna Rose Kennedy

Anna Rose Kennedy will captain the Tipperary team in this evening's championship game against Meath

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Tipperary are unchanged from the team that played Cork last weekend for this evening's TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies football championship clash with MW Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 7.30pm, a game that will be shown live on TG4.

It’s a winner-takes-all clash for a place in the quarter-finals, and a meeting with Armagh or Mayo, while the losers face a relegation scrap.  

This fixture will revive memories of the 2019 TG4 All-Ireland intermediate final between the counties.  

Tipp won then to gain promotion to the senior ranks but the Premier County suffered relegation to Division 2 of the Lidl national league recently, with Meath promoted to the top flight.  

The fortunes of the respective counties now seem to be headed in opposite directions but while Meath will start as favourites, a spirited Tipperary gave Cork plenty to think about last weekend before the Leesiders pulled away.

Following a line of form, however, Meath lost out to Cork by two points, while Tipp suffered a 19-points defeat.  

The Tipperary team is: L Fitzpatrick; L Nagle, M Curley, C Cronin; L Spillane, C Kennedy, E Kelly; A.R. Kennedy (captain), O O’Dwyer; C O’Dwyer, A Fennessy, L Dillon; R Howard, N Hayes, A McGuigan.

Tipperary player continues good run of form with Irish women's basketball team

Grainne Dwyer is looking forward to European semi-finals

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie