Tipperary will play Waterford in All-Ireland senior hurling championship quarter-final

Tipperary hurling captain Seamus Callanan
Tipperary have been drawn against Waterford in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship quarter-final.
Cork will play Dublin in the other quarter-final.
Both games will be played next Saturday, with the times and venues to be confirmed later today.
