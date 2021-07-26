Tipperary and Waterford All-Ireland hurling clash will be staged at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Tipperary defender Padraic Maher
The times and venues have been announced for Saturday’s All-Ireland senior hurling championship quarter-finals.
Tipperary will play Waterford in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 1.30pm, with the match televised live on RTE, while Dublin will play Cork in Semple Stadium at 7pm, with the match televised live on Sky Sports.
Both matches will be played to a conclusion on the day, with no replays.
