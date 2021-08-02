GAA results for Tipperary clubs
Check out all your Tipperary GAA results right here
Check out all the GAA results from Tipperary for the last week, right here:
Berties Bar Dundrum Crosco Cup, Venue: Golden, (Final), Cashel King Cormacs 2-19 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 2-17
U19A Hurling 2021, Venue: Templemore, (Round 5), Boherlahan Dualla 3-15 JK Brackens 1-10
U19A Hurling 2021, Venue: Littleton, (Round 5), Thurles Sarsfields 6-26 Moycarkey-Borris 0-11
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div1, Venue: Templetuohy, Tipperary, (Round 1), Thurles Gaels 1-18 Moyne/Templetuohy 3-8
Thu, 29 Jul,
Joe O'Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19B Hurling 2021, Venue: Outside Field Thurles, (Round 5), Loughmore-Castleiney 2-11 Thurles Sarsfields 2-10
Fri, 30 Jul,
Thurles Credit Union Mid Junior A Hurling Championship Div1, Venue: Holycross, (Round 1), JK Brackens 1-20 Holycross/Ballycahill 1-16
Thurles Credit Union Mid Junior A Hurling Championship Div1, Venue: Castleiney, (Round 1), Loughmore-Castleiney 0-22 Moycarkey-Borris 1-17
Thurles Credit Union Mid Junior A Hurling Championship Div2, Venue: Drombane, (Round 1), Thurles Sarsfields 2-20 Upperchurch-Drombane 1-19
North Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Saint Michaels Park Toomevara, (Round 1), Borris-Ileigh 2-14 Roscrea 1-15
Gleeson Concrete Junior A Hurling, Venue: Golden, (rd 2), Cashel King Cormacs 4-14 Rockwell Rovers 2-17
Tipperary Co-Op Junior B - Gr 1, Venue: Annacarty, (rd 2), ire g Annacarty/Donohill 2-20 Emly 4-13
Sat, 31 Jul,
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div1, Venue: Templemore, (Round 1), JK Brackens 2-17 Knock 1-15
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div2, Venue: Littleton, (Round 1), Moycarkey-Borris 5-21 Thurles Sarsfields 3-11
Gleeson Concrete Junior A Hurling, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, (rd 2), Lattin Cullen Gaels 2-17 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 1-17
Tipperary Co-Op Junior B - Gr 2, Venue: Solohead, (rd 2), Solohead 2-15 Rosegreen 1-16
Sun, 01 Aug,
John Quirke Jewelers JAH Group 1, Venue: Fethard GAA Park, (Round 2), Cahir W/O Grangemockler Ballyneale -
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Newport, (Final), Templederry Kenyons 0-31 Sean Treacys 1-18
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (Semi Final), Clonmel Commercials 2-8 JK Brackens 1-10
North Junior B Hurling league Knock Out, Venue: Portroe, ( Final), Silvermines 0-20 Kildangan 2-13
North Tipp Intermediate Hurling League/Championship, Venue: Shallee, (Round 3), Ballinahinch 0-18 Borrisokane 1-14
Tipperary Co-Op Junior B - Gr 3, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (rd 2), Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 2-29 Cashel King Cormacs 1-11
