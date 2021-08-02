Search our Archive

02/08/2021

Tipperary GAA results

GAA

GAA results for Tipperary clubs

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

Check out all your Tipperary GAA results right here

Check out all the GAA results from Tipperary for the last week, right here:

Berties Bar Dundrum Crosco Cup, Venue: Golden, (Final), Cashel King Cormacs 2-19 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 2-17
U19A Hurling 2021, Venue: Templemore, (Round 5), Boherlahan Dualla 3-15 JK Brackens 1-10
U19A Hurling 2021, Venue: Littleton, (Round 5), Thurles Sarsfields 6-26 Moycarkey-Borris 0-11
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div1, Venue: Templetuohy, Tipperary, (Round 1), Thurles Gaels 1-18 Moyne/Templetuohy 3-8

Thu, 29 Jul,
Joe O'Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19B Hurling 2021, Venue: Outside Field Thurles, (Round 5), Loughmore-Castleiney 2-11 Thurles Sarsfields 2-10

Fri, 30 Jul,
Thurles Credit Union Mid Junior A Hurling Championship Div1, Venue: Holycross, (Round 1), JK Brackens 1-20 Holycross/Ballycahill 1-16
Thurles Credit Union Mid Junior A Hurling Championship Div1, Venue: Castleiney, (Round 1), Loughmore-Castleiney 0-22 Moycarkey-Borris 1-17
Thurles Credit Union Mid Junior A Hurling Championship Div2, Venue: Drombane, (Round 1), Thurles Sarsfields 2-20 Upperchurch-Drombane 1-19
North Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Saint Michaels Park Toomevara, (Round 1), Borris-Ileigh 2-14 Roscrea 1-15
Gleeson Concrete Junior A Hurling, Venue: Golden, (rd 2), Cashel King Cormacs 4-14 Rockwell Rovers 2-17
Tipperary Co-Op Junior B - Gr 1, Venue: Annacarty, (rd 2), ire g Annacarty/Donohill 2-20 Emly 4-13

Sat, 31 Jul,
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div1, Venue: Templemore, (Round 1), JK Brackens 2-17 Knock 1-15
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div2, Venue: Littleton, (Round 1), Moycarkey-Borris 5-21 Thurles Sarsfields 3-11
Gleeson Concrete Junior A Hurling, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, (rd 2), Lattin Cullen Gaels 2-17 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 1-17
Tipperary Co-Op Junior B - Gr 2, Venue: Solohead, (rd 2), Solohead 2-15 Rosegreen 1-16

Sun, 01 Aug,
John Quirke Jewelers JAH Group 1, Venue: Fethard GAA Park, (Round 2), Cahir W/O Grangemockler Ballyneale -
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Newport, (Final), Templederry Kenyons 0-31 Sean Treacys 1-18
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (Semi Final), Clonmel Commercials 2-8 JK Brackens 1-10
North Junior B Hurling league Knock Out, Venue: Portroe, ( Final), Silvermines 0-20 Kildangan 2-13
North Tipp Intermediate Hurling League/Championship, Venue: Shallee, (Round 3), Ballinahinch 0-18 Borrisokane 1-14
Tipperary Co-Op Junior B - Gr 3, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (rd 2), Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 2-29 Cashel King Cormacs 1-11

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie