Wins for Knockavilla and Solohead in West Tipp Junior B hurling

Joe Fitzgerald (Kickhams), John O' Grady (Referee), Tony Hewitt (Cashel)
The games were played at the weekend in Cashel and Solohead
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 2-29
Cashel King Cormacs 1-11
John O’Shea at Leahy Park Cashel
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams advanced to the knockout stages of the Tipperary Co Op West Junior B Hurling championship with a comfortable win over Cashel King Cormacs at Cashel on Sunday morning. Kickhams were much stronger throughout and with Conor Horgan and Jamie Duncan in fine shooting form at midfield, the home side were up against it from the start. Horgan finished the game with fifteen points to his credit, which included seven from open play, while Duncan chipped in with four points.
Kickhams had three points on the board in the opening six minutes before Willie Fitzelle opened Cashel’s account from a placed ball four minutes later. A Ben Ryan goal after twenty six minutes opened up a gap that the home side would never close as Kickhams led at the half time break by 1.14 to 0.5.
Cashel upped their game after the restart and hit one goal and two points in the opening three minutes, the goal coming from Ryan O’Sullivan after good work by Brian Minogue and Willie Fitzelle. However four unanswered points from Conor Horgan plus one from Johnny Ryan soon had parity restored. Willie O’Dwyer got Kickhams second goal, with his first touch after being introduced, when he first timed to the Cashel net with fifteen minutes remaining
This 2.29 to 1.12 victory now guarantees Kickhams a quarter final slot.
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams; Paddy Ryan, Cathal Carr, Ger O’Dwyer, Aidan Duggan, Jack Ryan (0.1), Shane Farrell (0.1), Peter Comerford, Jamie Duncan (0.4), Conor Horgan (0.15, 8f), Johnny Ryan (0.2), Eddie Daly (0.3), Joe Fitzgerald (0.1), Ben Ryan (1.1), Joe Griffey, Paddy O’Brien
Subs; Willie O’Dwyer (1.0), Noel O’Brien (0.1), Alan Butler, Declan Ryan, Paul Ryan
Cashel King Cormacs: Colin Brosnan, Brian Davern, Kevin O’Leary, Tony Hewitt, Donal Ryan, John Gaffney, David Shiels, Adrian O’Dwyer (0.3 1f), Aaron Breen, Ciaran Davern, Ryan O’Sullivan (1.0), Ross Minogue (0.1), Mikey McDermott. Brian Minogue (0.2), Willie Fitzelle (0.4 3f)
Subs; Eoin Laffan (0.1), Robert White, Niall Laffan, Herman O’Donoghue, Andrew Bourke, Ken Whelan
Referee: John O’Grady (Rosegreen)
Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2
Solohead 2-15
Rosegreen 1-16
John O’Shea at Solohead
Solohead got over the line in their first outing of the Tipperary Co Op West Junior B Hurling Championship when they accounted for Rosegreen in a closely contested game at Solohead on Saturday evening.
The sides were level on seven different occasions during this contest, but the home side finished the stronger in the closing quarter, the sides having been level at the second half water break.
Danny Fanning (Rosegreen), Paul Carew (Referee) Eoin Riordan (Solohead)
Two first half goals for Solohead from Eoin Riordan and Paul Ryan had edged them ahead at half time by the minimum, 2.7 to 0.12 despite the best efforts of Colm Hayde for Rosegreen, who hit eight frees during this opening half.
A goal by Brian Og O’Dwyer nine minutes into the second half gave the visitors momentum but the accuracy of James Dee from placed balls in the closing stages was the difference between the sides at the finish as they ran out two-point worthy winners.
Solohead: Philip O’Doherty, Chris Ryan, Noel Kennedy, Kieran Ryan, Jonathan Ryan, Brian Garvin, Shane Farrell, James Dee (0.6f), Chris O’Connor (0.2), Paul Ryan (1.3), Colin Hanley, Aidan Riordan (0.2), Damien Ryan, Eoin Riordan (1.1), Declan Riordan (0.1)
Subs used; Kevin Ryan, Jimmy Power, Chris McSweeney
Rosegreen: Chris Geraghty, Nick Ryan, James Walsh, Keith Bergin, Charlie Costello, Danny Fanning, Kevin Tobin, Sean Ryan, Jamie Heffernan, Mark Hartnett, Brian Og O’Dwyer (1.4), Colm Hayde (0.10, 9f), Ger Cummins, Tom Dowling. Tony Kerwick (0.2)
Subs used; Daniel Hayde
Referee: Paul Carew (Lattin Cullen)
