South Tipperary senior hurling semi-finals down for decision on Sunday

Clonmel Sportsfield will host Sunday's south Tipperary senior hurling championship semi-final between Mullinahone and Carrick Swan at 2pm
The south Tipperary senior hurling championship semi-finals are the pick of the fixtures in the division this week.
Both games will be played on Sunday. Mullinahone take on Carrick Swan at Clonmel Sportsfield at 2pm,, while St Mary's and Killenaule will meet at Davin Park, Carrick-on-Suir at 6pm.
If necessary, extra time will be played in both games.
The full list of fixtures is
Wednesday August 4
Quirke’s Pharmacy JAF Group 1 Round 1
At Mullinahone 20:00 St Patrick’s V Ballingarry
Referee: Paul Guinan
At Ardfinnan 20:00 Ballylooby/Castlegrace V Newcastle Referee: Martin Doyle (unconfirmed)
Quirke’s Pharmacy JAF Group 2 Round 1
At Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 20:00 Carrick Swan V Ardfinnan
Referee: Keith Delahunty
Quirke’s Pharmacy JAF Group 2 Round 5
At Fethard 20:00 Clerihan V Cahir Referee: Philip Keane
Saturday August 7
Clonmel Oil South Tipperary Intermediate Hurling 2021 Preliminary
Clonmel Sportsfield 19:00 Ballingarry V Carrick Davins (E.T. if Necessary)
Referee: Keith Delahunty (unconfirmed)
Sunday August 8
Clonmel Oil South Tipperary Senior Hurling 2021 Semi-Finals
At Clonmel Sportsfield 14:00 Mullinahone V Carrick Swan
(E.T. if necessary)
At Davin Park, Carrick 18:00 Killenaule V St Mary’s (E.T. if necessary)
Wednesday August 11
Quirke’s Pharmacy JAF Group 1 Round 2
At Mullinahone 19:30 Ballingarry V Moyle Rovers
At Clonmel Sportsfield 19:30 Newcastle V St Patrick’s
Quirke’s Pharmacy JAF Group 2 Round 2
At Ballylooby 19:30 Ardfinnan V Cahir
At Anner Park, Cloneen 19:30 Killenaule V Clerihan
