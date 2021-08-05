05/08/2021

Search our Archive

Tipperary Southern and District Soccer League returns this weekend

Matches will be played in four divisions

Soccer

The soccer season resumes in south Tipperary this Sunday with matches in the Premier League as well as divisions one, two and three

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

A new season of the Tipperary Southern and District Soccer League (TSDL) kicks off this weekend, with matches listed for four divisions on Sunday. 

The full list of fixtures is 

SUNDAY AUGUST 8
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Bansha Celtic v Glengoole United, 3pm P Keane
Cashel Town v Clonmel Town, 12pm J Lyons
Peake Villa v Vee Rovers, 3pm M Corrigan
St Michael’s v Cahir Park, 12pm M Duffy
Bye: Two Mile Borris

Clonmel Credit Union First Division
Old Bridge v Tipperary Town, 3pm J O’Dwyer
St Michael’s v Peake Villa, 3pm M Duffy
Wilderness Rovers v Clonmel Celtic, 12pm M Jordan
Bye: Cullen Lattin

Clonmel Credit Union Second Division
Clonmel Town v Rosegreen Rangers, 12pm G Burke
Kilsheelan United v Galbally United, 3pm M Coady
St Nicholas v Cashel Town, 12pm E Ryan
Clonmel Celtic v Mullinahone, 12pm, G Ward

Clonmel Credit Union Third Division
Burncourt Celtic v Tipperary Town, 3pm N Coughlan
Dualla v Bansha Celtic, 3pm D Williams
Suirside v Moyglass United, 3pm J Lyons
Clerihan v Powerstown, 12pm J O’ Dwyer
Donohill and District v Killenaule Rovers, 3pm E Ryan
Bye: Two Mile Borris

Tipperary's Sam Bennett is returning to German-based BORA-hansgrohe team

Carrick-on-Suir cyclist feels ready 'to go back home'

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group