Tipperary Southern and District Soccer League returns this weekend

The soccer season resumes in south Tipperary this Sunday with matches in the Premier League as well as divisions one, two and three
A new season of the Tipperary Southern and District Soccer League (TSDL) kicks off this weekend, with matches listed for four divisions on Sunday.
The full list of fixtures is
SUNDAY AUGUST 8
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Bansha Celtic v Glengoole United, 3pm P Keane
Cashel Town v Clonmel Town, 12pm J Lyons
Peake Villa v Vee Rovers, 3pm M Corrigan
St Michael’s v Cahir Park, 12pm M Duffy
Bye: Two Mile Borris
Clonmel Credit Union First Division
Old Bridge v Tipperary Town, 3pm J O’Dwyer
St Michael’s v Peake Villa, 3pm M Duffy
Wilderness Rovers v Clonmel Celtic, 12pm M Jordan
Bye: Cullen Lattin
Clonmel Credit Union Second Division
Clonmel Town v Rosegreen Rangers, 12pm G Burke
Kilsheelan United v Galbally United, 3pm M Coady
St Nicholas v Cashel Town, 12pm E Ryan
Clonmel Celtic v Mullinahone, 12pm, G Ward
Clonmel Credit Union Third Division
Burncourt Celtic v Tipperary Town, 3pm N Coughlan
Dualla v Bansha Celtic, 3pm D Williams
Suirside v Moyglass United, 3pm J Lyons
Clerihan v Powerstown, 12pm J O’ Dwyer
Donohill and District v Killenaule Rovers, 3pm E Ryan
Bye: Two Mile Borris
