Tipperary player Caoimhe Perdue stars on Irish hockey U23 development squad

Caoimhe Perdue from Cashel has played a number of competitive matches with the Irish hockey U23 development squad over the summer.

Ireland’s Under 23 selection played out a series of competitive games at Club Egara, Spain in a Five Nations tournament at the beginning of July that featured the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and the host nation.

Despite losing and drawing matches, coach Dave Passmore was upbeat about the performances from the campaign.

“Overall it was a great week against some of the world’s top teams at this level,” he said.

Next on the agenda for Ireland was a trio of games at Jordanstown against the Welsh senior team. The junior Green Army defied the odds to produce a strong series of performances against Wales in three closely-fought contests.

In the lead-up to the series, nine players and three members of staff were deemed close contacts to a positive Covid case from outside the group, following their return flight from their Five Nations tournament in Spain.

Game one was a cagey affair between two well-matched sides, with defences largely on top. Ireland came on strongly in the closing quarter and duly got the winning score with seven minutes remaining when Orla Macken struck home the only goal with a powerful penalty corner hit.

Day two went the way of the Welsh visitors on a 1-0 scoreline.

The pendulum swung back the Irish way in game three, with Ireland getting the 1-0 result. Wales had started this one the stronger but Ireland worked their way back into the contest and dominated the closing phases to see out the win.

The squad travelled to Jordanstown in Belfast again on July 21, where the junior Green Army signed off on a hugely productive summer with two wins and a draw against their Welsh Under 23 counterparts. The series began with a thrilling 3-3 drawl. But the real fireworks were reserved for the last 10 minutes, in which four more goals followed.

Game two was a marked difference as Ireland ran up an 8-1 win.

It concluded a productive week, with four wins out of six games against a variety of Welsh line-ups, and finished off their summer schedule in style.