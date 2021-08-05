05/08/2021

Clonoulty Rossmore secure big win over Cappawhite in West Tipperary JBH championship

Michael O'Neil (Cappawhite), Seanie Peters (Referee), Martin Sandler (Clonoulty-Rossmore) pictured before the game

The game was played at Clonoulty this week

Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2


Clonoulty/Rossmore 4-15 
Cappawhite 0-13 

John O’Shea at Clonoulty

Clonoulty/Rossmore got their Tipperary Co Op West Junior B Hurling Championship up and running with a victory over Cappawhite at Clonoulty on Tuesday evening. Three second half goals by the home side sealed this victory after leading 1.9 to 0.5 at the half way mark.

Kieran Carroll opened the scoring after five minutes and a Cathal Ryan (Raymond) goal one minute later helped them to a four point lead at the first water break. Gerry O’Neill and Gearoid Lennon from play and Michael O’Neill from placed balls brought Cappa back into the game but points from Oisin Fryday, Paul Hayes and Darren Corcoran helped the home side to a half time lead of 1.9 to 0.5.

Cappa started the better after the interval and hit three unanswered points in the opening seven minutes. However Oisin Fryday stemmed the flow with a long range point after ten minutes and Cathal Ryan (Raymond) added another from a placed ball. Aaron Kennedy chipped in with a goal before the water break while Gary Donnelly and Nicky Kearns added two more to ensure Clonoulty ran out easy winners at the finish, in what was a highly entertaining game.

Clonoulty / Rossmore: Martin Sadlier, Anthony Maher, Andrew Quirke, Philip Ryan (Winnie), Kevin Horan, Dylan Kennedy, Adam Fryday, Martin Ryan (Ned), Darren Corcoran (0.1), Kieran Carroll (0.1), Oisin Fryday (0.4), Aaron Kennedy (1.0), Nicky Kearns (1.2), Fintan Kearney, Cathal Ryan (Raymond) (1.4,3f)
Subs used; Paul Hayes 0.3), Gary Donnelly (1.0), Declan O’Dwyer, Ger Mockler, Anthony Kearney

Cappawhite: Michael R. Buckley, Dara Duggan, Cian Ryan, Eanna Heffernan, Noel Ryan, Michael O’Neill (0.5,4f), Cathal McCarthy (0.1), Thomas Coughlan, Mikey Carmody (0.1), Gearoid Lennon (0.5,4f), Michael O’Brien, Sean Cleary, Mark Treacy, Gerry O’Neill (0.1), Tim Cranley
Subs used; Neil Clancy, Cormac Heffernan, Cian Murnane

Referee: Seanie Peters (Aherlow)

