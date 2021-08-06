Borris-Ileigh stave off strong Lorrha Dorrha challenge in north Tipperary SHC

Brendan Maher was introduced for the last quarter to help them over the line

Borris-Ileigh 1-25

Lorrha Dorrha 1-18

Don't be fooled by the seven point winning margin - fancied Borris-Ileigh were forced to draw on all their resources to get over Lorrha Dorrha in the Hibernian Inn north senior hurling championship at McDonagh Park, Nenagh this evening - a goal by Niall Kenny in injury time putting the tie to bed.

A fine contest from start to finish, Borris' never actually looked like losing the contest, but the fact that they called upon county star Brendan Maher for the last quarter to help see them home, says enough for the bind they had found themselves in.

Lorrha had goalled early from Colm Fogarty to give them the perfect start as they hurled into the breeze. But, Borris-Ileigh recovered and three points from James Devaney to go along with two from Paddy Stapleton who was operating at centre forward, and one apiece from Eddie Ryan and Colm Boyle saw them into a 0-7 to 1-2 lead by the first half water break.

However, Lorrha had the better of the second quarter and with midfield powerhouse Eoin McIntyre hitting five points from play to accompany Brian Hogan (2) and Colm Fogarty points, they shared the spoils with the Borris' lads at half time, 0-12 to 1-9, having bagged the last four points of the half.

Borris-Ileigh were under pressure coming up to the half time break and despite the points from Kevin Maher (3), Conor Kenny and Jerry Kelly, they were not playing with the kind of fluidity one would have expected -that was down to Lorrha's workrate which was top notch.

The sides were level on five occasions in the third quarter with Lorrha claiming the lead for the first time in 26 minutes when Cian Hogan flashed over his second point of the game - in between his two scores, Colm Fogarty had bagged another to help cancel a brace of Borris' frees from Eddie Ryan and Kevin Maher.

Then, Borris' were back in front through a Niall Kenny brace, before Cian Hogan levelled the match. And, Eddie Ryan had two from frees again, while Brian Hogan and Niall McIntyre levelled, and Colm Fogarty and Jerry Kelly traded points too. It was hectic stuff and really entertaining fare.

The introduction of Brendan Maher altered the tone of the game from a Borris-Ileigh perspective though. Suddenly the forward play opened up with points from Jerry Kelly, Brendan and Colm Boyle sending them three clear.

Brendan Maher had another in between Brian Hogan and Colm Fogarty points for Lorrha, and it seemed as though the Borris' lads had weathered the storm. It would take a goal to catch them, but instead of Lorrha threatening, it was Borris who pressed on and Eddie Ryan and James Devaney put the match beyond Lorrha as the game slipped into injury time - the goal from Niall Kenny sealing the win right at the very death.