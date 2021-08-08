Comfortable win for Mullinahone in south Tipperary senior hurling semi-final

Mullinahone 2-20 Carrick Swan 1-7



A blistering third quarter, during which they outscored Carrick Swan by 2-4 to no score, secured Mullinahone's place in the south senior hurling championship final.

Sunday's semi-final at Clonmel Sportsfield had been an evenly contested affair in the opening period, at the end of which Mullinahone led by 0-12 to 1-5 having played with the fresh breeze.

However they really cut loose on the restart, blitzing their opponents with a barrage of scores.

39-year-old Eoin Kelly gave another virtuoso display, scoring 11 points, most of which were struck from distance, and he set the tone for what was to follow with the first score (from a free) of the second half.

He added another shortly afterwards before Eoin O'Dwyer, Jack Shelly and Michael Dunne combined to set Mikey O'Shea up to shoot their opening goal in the 35th minute.

Another Eoin Kelly converted free put his side ten clear (1-15 to 1-5), with Michael Dunne soon adding a point from play. If it was difficult to envisage the Swan mounting a comeback at that stage, all hope for the Carrick team vanished seven minutes later when Martin Kehoe found himself in acres of space to shoot Mullinahone's second goal.

That effectively decided the outcome before the second water break. Swan's day got even worse when play resumed, when Aaron Dunne received a second yellow card and was dismissed by referee Noel Cosgrove for a foul on Eoin Kelly.

Michael Dunne converted the resulting free with Mikey O'Shea, Enda Keane and Eoin Kelly (from a free) adding further points as they eased their way towards the finish.

Swan had to wait until three minutes from the end for their first score of the second half, which was supplied by Billy Murphy, with Jamie Holloway adding another before the final whistle.

Mullinahone appear in good shape as they prepare for a return to the Dan Breen Cup this season. Eoin Kelly was in top form while Enda Keane, Mikey O'Shea and Michael Dunne also made their presence felt in attack.

Their half back line of Jack Shelly, Eoin Fennelly and Alan Curran proved a major stumbling block for Swan's prospects of causing an upset while another veteran, Paul Curran, also defended resolutely.

The Carrick team badly lost their way in the second half. They hit three wides in as many minutes at the start of the half and that seemed to dent their confidence. Neither were they helped by a series of injuries, which ruled a handful of key players out of the game, or the reduction in the strength of the wind in the second period.

Nevertheless Billy Murphy, Danny O'Hanlon, Jamie Holloway and Aaron Dunne, until his dismissal, gave everything for the cause.

Swan actually started the brighter, with early points from Aaron Dunne and Danny O'Hanlon's free. Mullinahone were level by the fifth minute, thanks to Michael Dunne and Eoin Kelly points. Further scores from Eoin Kelly (0-2) and Michael Dunne opened up a gap on the scoreboard, with Danny O'Hanlon and Mikey O'Shea swapping further points.

Swan had gone close in the tenth minute when Mullinahone goalie Alan Walsh saved Jamie Holloway's low effort. However they made no mistake three minutes later when Danny O'Hanlon teed up Jack Murphy for a well-taken goal to level the scores.

Mullinahone hit back with two accurate frees from Eoin Kelly, with Billy Murphy and Jamie Holloway responding to restore parity for the third time. Mullinahone then laid the foundation for their second half dominance with four points from that man Eoin Kelly to give them the advantage at the break.



Mullinahone: Alan Walsh, Daire O'Brien, Paul Curran, Colin Shelly, Jack Shelly (0-1), Eoin Fennelly, Alan Curran, Kevin Bolger, Sean Curran, Enda Keane (0-3), Martin Kehoe (1-0), Michael Dunne (0-3, 1 free), Eoin Kelly (0-11, 8 frees), Eoin O'Dwyer, Mikey O'Shea (1-2).

Substitutes: Kevin Walzer for Michael Dunne (49 minutes), Eanna Ryan for Martin Kehoe (55 minutes).

Carrick Swan: Kieran Lonergan, Daniel Walsh, Scott Hogan, Ben Mulcaire, Colin Waters, Stephen Hahessy, Dale O'Hanlon, Eric O'Halloran, Billy Murphy (0-2), Noel Obilor, Jack Murphy (1-0), Corey Ryan, Jamie Holloway (0-2), Danny O'Hanlon (0-2, 1 free), Aaron Dunne (0-1).

Substitutes: Dean Walsh for Jack Murphy, Aidan Waters for Corey Ryan (both 36 minutes), Kevin Lanigan for Danny O'Hanlon (52 minutes).

Referee: Noel Cosgrove (Marlfield).