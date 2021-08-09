Arravale Rovers reach west Tipperary senior football championship final at Eire Og's expense

Arravale Rovers 1-4 Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill 0-5

Arravale Rovers booked their place in the 2021 Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor west senior football championship final at a wet and miserable Cappawhite on Saturday evening.

Shane Leahy’s goal heading to the three-quarter mark proved to be the difference in what was a low scoring semi-final encounter.

Conditions played their part in what was a very low scoring contest that could have gone either way, with constant drizzle turning to heavier rain as the game progressed.

Darren Heuston opened the scoring in the second minute when he came from his goal to point a 45 for Arravale.

Eire Og took a while to settle into the game and it was the eighth minute before Tom Fox kicked a very good equalising point. This was quickly followed by a Paul Downey point.

Both sides were putting numbers behind the ball and attacking from deep, with both teams forcing turnovers, especially in the conditions.

Cormac Maher levelled the game in the eleventh minute with Rovers’ first score from play and the sides entered the water break level at 0-2 apiece.

Further points from Dinny Crosse and Cian Mooney had Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill back in front.

Arravale were struggling to find the target and it took full back Darren Lowry to break their duck when he kicked a very good point, their first in eighteen minutes.

Eire Og were ahead by the minimum at the break, 0-4 to 0-3.

Dinny Crosse pointed in the opening minute of the second period to stretch Eire Og’s advantage, but it would be their last score of the game.

Both sides continued to have chances but their radars were a bit off.

The final wides tally was nine to six in favour of Eire Og.

The turning point of the game came in the twelfth minute of the half when a high Cormac Maher effort fell short but was not dealt with, and Shane Leahy fisted to the net.

Both sides continued to create attacks but struggled in the final third, with each team having numbers back.

With five minutes to go substitute James Hogan kicked the final point of the game and despite Eire Og trying to work scoring chances, the two point difference remained as referee Paddy Russell blew the final whistle.

Arravale Rovers will await the winners of Aherlow and Rockwell Rovers in the final.

Best for Arravale Rovers were Darren Lowry, who kicked a vital score when his team was struggling, while Conal Donovan and Matthew Moroney were strong in midfield.

Mikey O’Dwyer was full of energy and a threat when in possession, as were both Leahy brothers.

Eire Og were best served by Brian Fox, who worked tirelessly, going back the field while also involved in the attack.

Tom Fox was consistent throughout, coming up to kick a great score, as was Michael O’Brien at wing back.

Dinny Crosse worked hard in attack coming out the field to gain possession.

Scorers:

Arravale Rovers: Shane Leahy (1-0), Cormac Maher (0-1), Darren Heuston (0-1 free), Darren Lowry (0-1), James Hogan (0-1).

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill: Dinny Crosse (0-2, 1 free), Paul Downey (0-1), Tom Fox (0-1), Cian Mooney (0-1).

Arravale Rovers: Darren Heuston, Seamus Kinane, Darren Lowry, Brian Roche, Oscar O’Dwyer, Niall Fitzgerald, Darren O’Dwyer, Conal Donovan, Mathew Moroney, Mikey O’Dwyer, Shane Leahy, Cian Ryan, Cormac Maher, Donagh Leahy, Fergal McNamara.

Subs used: Niall Sharpe and James Hogan.

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill: Paudie Bradshaw, Stephen McDonald, Paul Devlin, Conor Devlin, Michael Bradshaw, Tom Fox, Michael O’Brien, Cian Mooney, Eoin Bradshaw, Paul Downey, Josh Quinn, Sean Ryan, Donal O’Dwyer, Dinny Crosse, Brian Fox.

Subs used: Connie Bradshaw and Richard O’Doherty.

Referee: Paddy Russell (Emly).