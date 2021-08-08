Mid Tipp SHC: Sarsfields finish strong to cruise into semi-final

Thurles Sarsfuields 4-25

Holycross Ballycahill 1-20

A strong last quarter which saw them bag 1-9 to Holycross Ballycahill's 0-3, helped Thurles Sarsfields comfortably through to the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary senior hurling semi-final, but only after they had been asked serious questions for 45 minutes of this game.

Three goals from full forward Denis Maher were a feature of this clash, but once Sarsfields found their range in the second half with the breeze behind them, they found scores from multiple sources with Conor Stakelum getting six from play and Aidan McCormack adding 0-10.

Holycross Ballycahill were up for this game game and they led at the first half water break by 0-6 to 0-5 - Darragh Woods (2), the excellent Bryan O'Mara (2), Stevie Flanagan and Aidan Stakelum getting their scores, against points from Stephen Cahill, Paddy Creedon, Conor Stakelum and McCormack (2) for Sarsfields.

Without the suspended Ronan Maher - a suspension from the last game of last season - Sarsfields were five in arrears in the second quarter when a Darragh Woods goal in the 20th minute was followed by Woods and Flanagan points. However, Denis Maher replied with a goal for Sarsfields in the 22nd minute and right at the end of the half Michael Cahill scored a fine goal to leave the game tied at 2-10 to 1-13 - Seanie Butler (Sarsfields) and Michael Doyle (Holycross Ballycahill) also getting in on the scoring act.

It was a very lively game of hurling with the scores flying over with great regularity. And, there were some big hits too as the players got to know each other. However, in the second half, Sarsfields found a rhythm which Holycross Ballycahill struggled to interrupt and a Denis Maher goal within three minutes of resumption which was created by Eoin Purcell, gave them the adantage which they did not relinquish.

Points flowed through Aidan McCormack (3), Conor Stakelum, Pa Dunne and Seanie Butler to see them into a 3-16 to 1-17 lead at the second half water break - Darragh Woods firing over three for Holycross Ballycahill to accompany an effort from Bryan O'Mara.

Sarsfields continued their press and Conor Stakelum hit three points in as many minutes as Sarsfields flexed their muscles and raced towards the finish line - Denis Maher's third goal proving rather fortunate as it came of his hand as he grappled for possession with full back Conor Ryan.

Sarsfields are through then to the semi-final and will be pleased with their showing. They had a new look to the team and hurled with real prupose when they got into their flow. Holycross Ballycahill will take much consolation in having performed so well for forty five minutes though.