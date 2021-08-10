10/08/2021

Tipperary referee Fergal Horgan will take charge of All-Ireland senior hurling final

Tipp official gets ready to referee clash of Limerick and Cork in his third senior All-Ireland final

Fergal Horgan

Fergal Horgan will referee the All-Ireland senior hurling final between Limerick and Cork at 3.30 on Sunday week, August 22

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Fergal Horgan has been confirmed as the referee for the All-Ireland senior hurling final between Limerick and Cork on Sunday week, August 22.  

This will be the Tipperary official's third senior final, having previously refereed last year's final between Limerick and Waterford and the 2017 final between Galway and Waterford. 

A member of the Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams club, he also refereed the All-Ireland minor final in 2014 and the All- Ireland senior club finals of 2017 and 2019.

In this year’s senior hurling championship, Fergal has refereed the All-Ireland semi-final between Cork and Kilkenny, the Leinster championship semi-final between Kilkenny and Wexford and the round 1 qualifier between Wexford and Clare.  

His umpires will be John Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs), Alan Horgan, Mick Butler and Sean Bradshaw (all Knockavilla- Donaskeigh Kickhams).

Wexford’s James Owens will be the standby referee. The other linesman is Sean Stack (Dublin) and the sideline official will be Liam Gordon (Galway).

