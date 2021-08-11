11/08/2021

Two Tipperary players included in Ireland Sevens women's rugby squad

Dorothy Wall and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe get the call-up

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe has been named in the Ireland Sevens rugby squad along with another Tipperary player, Dorothy Wall

Two Tipperary players have been named in the Ireland Sevens women's rugby squad.

Dorothy Wall from Fethard and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe from Tipperary Town are included in the 26-player selection announced by IRFU Director of Sevens and Women's Rugby Anthony Eddy.

The squad will convene for pre-season training next Monday, August 16, as they build towards the HSBC Women's World Sevens Series which takes place in Dubai and Cape Town in December.

Above: Dorothy Wall

Both Dorothy (Blackrock College/Munster) and Amee-Leigh (Railway Union/Munster) were in the Irish squad that competed in the Six Nations championship earlier this year.

"It is an extremely exciting time for the Sevens programme and we're delighted to name a squad with such experience and exciting young talent ahead of the new season," said Eddy.

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

