Mooreabbey Milers Athletic Club won several medals at county Tipperary championships

Gerard Griffin receives his silver medal from county Tipperary chairperson Billy Purcell
Clonmel AC hosted the county Junior and Masters road championships in Clerihan.
On a day that was different to the previous races that have been held since the return to racing post Covid, temperatures returned to more familiar Irish conditions.
A 6k challenge faced the three ladies and seven men of Mooreabbey Milers Athletic Club in Clerihan and an abundance of medals was brought home Mooreabbey-side.
Patricia Ryan took silver in the O35, Patricia Blackburn won silver in the O55 and Michelle Carey took bronze in the O40.
For the men Tom Blackburn won gold in the O55 with Willie O'Donoghue collecting the silver in the over O55 and Gerard Griffin took home a silver in the O60 on his return from injury.
The O50 men's team of Tom Blackburn, Willie O'Donoghue and Gerard Griffin claimed the silver medal in the men's O50 team category, while the club's ladies Michelle Carey, Patricia Blackburn and Patricia Ryan also won silver in the O35 team category. Also competing was Barry Hartnett, fourth O35, Gerard Hanley fourth O45, Michael Fitzgerald and Padraig Wallace.
