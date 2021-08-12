Fethard senior rugby players return to training ahead of new Munster Junior League season

Fethard's senior rugby players are back training under the guidance of experienced coach Jack O'Sullivan.

Training takes place every Wednesday and Friday at 7.30 and it's hoped to play friendly games in a few weeks time. This year the first team plays in the Munster Junior League division 2 and the league commences on Sunday October 10 with an away game to Dungarvan.

They then play Ennis at home, before which they take on Fermoy at home in the Challenge Cup and also have a fixture in the Tipperary cup, yet to be confirmed.

The club is really looking forward to the season with the added bonus of the 4G pitch in the new town park coming on stream in November. New members are always welcome so why not give it a try, contact 086-8388205 for more information.

Girls rugby has really taken off over the last number of years, with the club achieving great success at Munster level in recent years. If you would like to give it a try please contact Polly Murphy on 086-3394959.

Underage boys will recommence training at the end of August and minis will be back in early September, so why not get involved and come along to this young and friendly club.

For more information contact Paul on 086-8388205.