12/08/2021

Search our Archive

Fethard senior rugby players return to training ahead of new Munster Junior League season

One of Tipperary's newest rugby clubs also caters for girls and underage boys

Fethard rugby

Fethard's senior rugby players are back training

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Fethard's senior rugby players are back training under the guidance of experienced coach Jack O'Sullivan. 

Training takes place every Wednesday and Friday at 7.30 and it's hoped to play friendly games in a few weeks time. This year the first team plays in the Munster Junior League division 2 and the league  commences on Sunday October 10 with an away game to Dungarvan. 

They then play Ennis at home, before which they take on Fermoy at home in the Challenge Cup and also have a fixture in the Tipperary cup, yet to be confirmed.  
The club is really looking forward to the season with the added bonus of the 4G pitch in the new town park coming on stream in November. New members are always welcome so why not give it a try, contact 086-8388205 for more information.

Girls rugby has really taken off over the last number of years, with the club achieving great success at Munster level in recent  years. If you would like to give it a try please contact Polly Murphy on 086-3394959.

Underage boys will recommence training at the end of August and minis will be back in early September, so why not get involved and come along to this young and friendly  club.

For more information contact Paul on 086-8388205.

Two Tipperary players included in Ireland Sevens women's rugby squad

Dorothy Wall and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe get the call-up

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media