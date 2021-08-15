Soccer player development centre launched in Tipperary

An elite new soccer player development centre has been launched in Clonmel Town and will run every Monday night from September 6, with limited places available.

The Football Academy of Ireland was founded by former FAI development officer Darren Murray.

Clonmel man Darren worked with the FAI in player development and coach education for 18 years. During this time, he worked as a UEFA coach educator on UEFA A and B courses and educated over a thousand aspiring coaches.

He also worked as an international coach with the boys U15 and U16 teams, and the girls U17 and women’s U19 teams.

Darren has an impressive track record in player development; during a senior international in 2019, he was coach to four starting players.

He holds a UEFA Pro licence, a Masters MSc in Sports Performance (UL), a Masters MSc in Sports Coaching and Science (UCD), a Masters MSc in Advanced Strength and Conditioning (LIT), a KNVB (Holland FA) International Coaching Award, and an FA (England FA) Youth Coaches Award.

Darren has also visited many professional clubs in England, Spain, Germany and Portugal, and so is well qualified and experienced to provide advice and guidance to any player wanting to succeed and reach their full potential, so his credentials speak for themselves.

The Football Academy of Ireland’s player development centres, for boys and girls from 6-16, are designed to offer additional training to any player looking to advance in the game of football, providing high quality coaching to enable players to improve their football skills and knowledge, while also improving their football conditioning and psychology.

More than five hours per week are needed for proper development. Darren’s coaches deliver high quality sessions in a positive environment and support each individual player in reaching his or her potential.

The sessions are structured and customised to serve the needs of each age group and individual.

Every player or team with the dream of reaching an elite level needs elite coaching.

The academy meets this need by supplying expert coaches with proven track records and decades of experience to work with any club, team or individual looking to challenge themselves and reach their potential. However it is vital to point out that this is not limited to players that want to reach an elite level.

If players enjoy playing and want to improve their game or just play more sport, they are welcome to join the academy for training.

To book online visit www.footballacademyofireland.com or for further information call 083-3912136.