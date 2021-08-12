Thomas Hanley strikes late to earn Aherlow's place in west Tipperary senior football final

Aherlow 1-10 Rockwell Rovers 1-9

Thomas Hanly’s late point earned Aherlow a place in the Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor west senior football championship final when they beat senior football newcomers Rockwell Rovers in Bansha. They will now meet Arravale Rovers in the final.

Things had looked a whole lot different for Aherlow when Barry Grogan had kicked them six points ahead four minutes into the second half. However Rockwell Rovers, playing in their first west senior championship game since 1995, made a spirited comeback to draw level in the final minute of normal time and the prospect of extra-time loomed large.

Aherlow opened up a two-point advantage by the seventh minute with two points from Barry Grogan, the first from a free and he immediately doubled his tally from the kickout.

Rockwell were creating chances but failing with the finished product. That all changed in the eighth minute when space opened up in front of Alan Moloney between the 14 and 21 yard line and bearing down on goal he was one on one with Jack Whelton, making no mistake in finding the net.

Laurence Coskeran, playing at centre back, found himself going forward as a support runner during the opening half and he kicked Aherlow level with the water break approaching. Jack Whelton was called into action again when he was forced into a good save from Alan Moloney.

Aherlow left Barry Grogan on his own in the full forward line and the ace attacker was causing problems. He pointed a free just before the water break to see Aherlow ahead 0-4 to 1-0 at the water break.

Paddy Keating levelled the game in the 21st minute with a point from play. The goalkeepers were playing their part and Michael Elligot forced a good save from Michael O’Donnell in the Rockwell goal. Aherlow seemed to be in a bit of bother when they lost Diarmuid Looby to a black card but it changed three minutes before half time when Barry Grogan won possession, rounding his man before finding the top corner of the net. He followed up with another point as Aherlow led at the half time whistle 1-5 to 1-1.

Two points from the Grogan brothers inside the opening five minutes had Aherlow six points to the good and seemingly on their way to the final.

However Rockwell Rovers now took over the show, kicking five points in-a-row, including four from Alan Moloney and one from Kevin Cleary. Rockwell’s running from deep and working the ball through the lines was causing problems for the Aherlow defence.

By the resumption of the water break Aherlow looked to have weathered the storm when Barry Grogan pointed from either side, both from placed balls. Rockwell were now limiting the possession going to the Aherlow full forward line, forcing Barry Grogan to come further out the field.

Three pointed frees in seven minutes from Alan Moloney and TJ Ryan tied up the game in the final minute of normal time. Then Seamus Grogan won possession out around the 45 on the stand side before finding Thomas Hanly, who broke the tackle before heading goalward and he fisted over the bar for the decisive score.

Rockwell Rovers had one last chance but TJ Ryan’s effort just went the wrong side of the post.

Best for Aherlow were Sean Mullins and Laurence Coskeran, with the latter making a lot of runs forward especially in the first half, as well as showing his experience. Kevin Kinane was strong at midfield while the Grogans down the centre were always a threat, with Barry Grogan contributing 1-7.

Rockwell Rovers never gave in and were led by Aidan Barron at centre back, along with Kevin Cleary and Tom Tobin. Up front Alan Moloney was always dangerous from play and placed balls, contributing 1-6, while TJ Ryan also took watching.



Scorers: Aherlow: Barry Grogan (1-7, 0-5 frees), Seamus Grogan (0-1), Laurence Coskeran (0-1), Mark Hanly (0-1).

Rockwell Rovers: Alan Moloney (1-6, 0-4 frees), TJ Ryan (0-1), Paddy Keating (0-1), Kevin Cleary (0-1).

Aherlow: Jack Whelton, Danny Cunningham, Sean Mullins, Stephen Moloney, Tadhg Carew, Laurence Coskeran, Thomas O’Donoghue, Cathal Dillon, Kevin Kinane, Michael Elligott, Seamus Grogan, Ed O’Meara, Ben Carey, Barry Grogan, Diarmuid Looby.

Subs used: Thomas Hanly, Mark Russell, Darren Neville, Mark Hanly, Ray Hennessy.

Rockwell Rovers: Michael O’Donnell, Paul Hally, Jim Lonergan, JJ Cooney, Pat Prendergast, Aidan Barron, Kevin Cleary, Eoin Shine, Tom Tobin, Paddy Keating, Alan Moloney, Colm Moloney, TJ Ryan, Gavin Ryan, Pat Hally.

Subs used: Kevin Keating, Diarmuid Lonergan.

Referee: Richie O’Connor (Arravale Rovers).