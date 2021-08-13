Historic win for Brian Borus in county Tipperary junior A camogie league final

The Brian Borus team that won the county junior A camogie league, beating Templemore by three points in the final at The Ragg
Brian Borus 1-12 Templemore 3-3
On the night that saw the reopening of the newly drained and reseeded Ragg Camogie Grounds, Brian Borus raced into a 1-9 to 0-1 half-time lead in the county junior A league final.
Brian Borus started brightly, with the Templemore ‘keeper making a few vital saves to keep them in the game.
Templemore hit the post just before half-time but Borus dominated the first half with points by their top scorer Caoimhe Ryan, Mary Barrett and Aisling Ryan and a goal by Alannah English.
In the second half Ruth Butler hit a long-range free and Kate Cashman finished it to the net. This was followed by the Templemore full forward Iris Kaiser scoring two goals to put them right back into the game.
Further Templemore points were scored by Ruth Butler and Katie Bourke.
A late point and a crucial save by Lauren O’Brien helped Brian Borus to their first adult camogie title.
