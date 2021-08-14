Clonmel Golf Club will host memorial event to remember valued member of club

A three club challenge memorial golf event is being held in Clonmel next Friday August 20 to mark the 10th anniversary since we lost our great friend and fellow club member Liam Hewitt.

Liam was a very valued member of Clonmel Golf Club for many years and he is still talked about by all his friends on a regular basis, and always with some great stories. Liam was all about fun and enjoying golf and this is why we have decided to run a three club challenge, which is very different to the format we play on a regular basis and is all about a fun and memorable day for all who take part.

All proceeds after running costs will be donated to the Irish Heart Foundation, which is a very worthy and appropriate cause for this event.

Not only if you play will you have a fun day but we also have a lot of super prizes for this event.

The first prize will be four Samsung tablets. There will be also team prizes for second to fifth placed teams; Best the pro team prize of a food/drink hamper for each person on the team; Nearest the Pin on all par 3s, men and ladies; the longest drive for men and ladies.

There will be a goodie bag for all players and a burger will be served on the course.

Thanks are extended to all teams who have signed up to date. There is still a number of tee times available so if you would like to be part of a fun day of team golf and help us remember Liam Hewitt while raising money for a worthy charity, please contact Kevin Keating on 086-8538995 to avoid missing out.