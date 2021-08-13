13/08/2021

Clonmel Town make winning start to new soccer season in south Tipperary

Cashel Town beaten on return to the top flight

Clonmel Town v. Cashel Town

Action from the Premier League game between Cashel Town and Clonmel Town at Palmershill, Cashel

Cashel Town 0 Clonmel Town 2

Cashel Town returned to the top tier with a home game against Clonmel Town at Palmershill.
The match had a tinge of sadness for the home team, as it was their first season opener in many a year that was not played in front of the legendary clubman Dixie Currivan, who passed away recently.
The hosts started without several regulars and set out to keep the game as tight as possible.
The visitors had the majority of the possession but the young home team limited their chances for the first quarter of the game.
Disaster struck, however, in the 25th minute when the visitors attacked down the right and put in a cross that was unfortunately turned into his own net by a Cashel defender.
Instead of going into their shell, though, the home side grew into the game and started to press forward but were not able to create a clearcut chance before the break.
The second half was much the same as the opening period, with not a lot between the teams, and not much in the way of chances at either end.
The Clonmel side probably created the better chances but through good goalkeeping and last-ditch defending Cashel maintained the single goal deficit until deep into injury time.
With the hosts pressing for an equaliser, they were caught by a lightning-fast break from the visitors and a strike by Evan Maguire, finished at the second attempt from twelve yards, after a great save from Gearoid Slattery, gave the Clonmel team a second goal.
Defeated but unbowed, Cashel can look forward to the rest of the season with a stronger team, as they try to retain their hard-won Premier League status.

