Tipperary all set to face Waterford in All-Ireland senior camogie championship quarter-final

Tipperary's Cáit Devane and Waterford's Niamh Rockett will be in opposition in Saturday's All-Ireland senior camogie championship quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (6.45)
The Camogie Association has launched the knockout stages of the All-Ireland camogie championships with charity partner ISPCC Childline, and called on sports fans to purchase their tickets early.
With the return of the camogie championships to their traditional calendar dates and as part of the Government pilot events scheme, an attendance of up to 30,000 is permitted at the All-Ireland camogie final in Croke Park this September.
The quarter-final stages of the All-Ireland senior championship will see Kilkenny take on Wexford while Tipperary face Waterford at 6.45pm in what promises to be a thrilling double-header at Páirc Uí Chaoimh,, broadcast live on RTE, from Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Saturday, August 21.
The All-Ireland finals for the senior, intermediate and junior championships are scheduled for Sunday September 12 in Croke Park.
