As well as a new senior boss, Tipperary hurling is also on the lookout for new U20 manager

John Devane has stepped down following two years in charge of the Tipperary U20 hurlers
As well as a new manager for the county senior hurling team, Tipperary are also looking for a new U20 hurling manager, after John Devane stepped down following a two-year spell in charge.
The U20s were beaten by Cork in each of the last two seasons, in last year's Munster final and this year's provincial semi-final.
The county GAA board has thanked the Clonoulty/Rossmore clubman, along with his management team of Ken Dunne, Dan Hackett and Richie Ruth, saying they had made a huge contribution to the development of the county's younger hurlers.
"While success may have eluded them, they can be very happy with how they prepared the players for each game.
"We thank John and his management team and wish them well in whatever the future holds for them," the statement added.
