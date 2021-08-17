17/08/2021

As well as a new senior boss, Tipperary hurling is also on the lookout for new U20 manager

Clonoulty/Rossmore's John Devane steps down after two years in charge

John Devane

John Devane has stepped down following two years in charge of the Tipperary U20 hurlers

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

As well as a new manager for the county senior hurling team, Tipperary are also looking for a new U20 hurling manager, after John Devane stepped down following a two-year spell in charge.

The U20s were beaten by Cork in each of the last two seasons, in last year's Munster final and this year's provincial semi-final. 

The county GAA board has thanked the Clonoulty/Rossmore clubman, along with his management team of Ken Dunne, Dan Hackett and Richie Ruth, saying they had made a huge contribution to the development of the county's younger hurlers. 

"While success may have eluded them, they can be very happy with how they prepared the players for each game.

"We thank John and his management team and wish them well in whatever the future holds for them," the statement added.

Holders Clonoulty/Rossmore are through to another west Tipperary senior hurling final

Clonoulty will face Cashel King Cormacs in Saturday's decider

