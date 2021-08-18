18/08/2021

Search our Archive

Friends of Tipperary Football golf classic will be held next month

Event is always well supported throughout the county and further afield

Thurles Golf Club

Thurles Golf Club will host the Friends of Tipperary Football golf classic on Friday and Saturday, September 24 and 25

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

The Friends of Tipperary Football will hold their annual golf classic at Thurles Golf Club over two days on Friday and Saturday, September 24 and 25.

This event is always a very enjoyable outing and always attracts great support from clubs, businesses, and individuals throughout the county and further afield.

If you would like to enter a team at a cost of €120 you are asked to contact the event coordinator Martin Dwyer on 086-2549154 for more details.

Soccer player development centre launched in Tipperary

Coaching will be held at Clonmel Town every Monday night from September 6

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media