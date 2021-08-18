Friends of Tipperary Football golf classic will be held next month

Thurles Golf Club will host the Friends of Tipperary Football golf classic on Friday and Saturday, September 24 and 25
The Friends of Tipperary Football will hold their annual golf classic at Thurles Golf Club over two days on Friday and Saturday, September 24 and 25.
This event is always a very enjoyable outing and always attracts great support from clubs, businesses, and individuals throughout the county and further afield.
If you would like to enter a team at a cost of €120 you are asked to contact the event coordinator Martin Dwyer on 086-2549154 for more details.
