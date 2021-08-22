Search our Archive

22/08/2021

Sarsfields bulldoze Loughmore Castleiney to claim the mid Tipperary silverware

Denis Maher

Denis Maher receives the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary SHC silverware

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

The Centenary Agri Mid Tipp senior hurling final was played at Holycross this afternoon

Sarsfields 3-22

Loughmore Castleiney 1-19

Rampant Thurles Sarsfields produced an impressive display in the Centenary Agri mid senior hurling final at Holycross this afternoon as they steamrolled Loughmore Castleiney to claim the silverware.

A game which was being billed as having tremendous potential to serve up a classic, it never really rose to the expectation with Sarsfields controlling the play for much of the game, apart from the very early section when Loughmore Castleiney were on top.

Indeed, Loughmore Castleiney  were 0-6 to 0-2 ahead after eight minutes, when Sarsfields goalled through Eoin Purcell from a long range effort which deceived keeper Aidan McGrath. And, three minutes later Aidan McCormack goalled again for Sars' to give them a 2-3 to 0-8 first half water break lead - a lead they could scarcely believe.

Sarsfields turned the screw in the second quarter and they shot eight points to Loughmore Castleiney's two in the second quarter with Conor Stakelum, Aidan McCormack, Ronan Maher, Stephen Cahill, Denis Maher and Seanie Butler all getting on target, while Noel McGrath had the two points  for the challengers.

Padraic Maher was named Man of the Match

Sarsfields did not let up on their press after the break and they had three more points on the board when Denis Maher hit another goal in the 7th minute to extend the lead to 3-14 to 0-11.

It was effectively game over at this juncture and eventhough Loughmore Castleiney won the last quarter by 1-7 to 0-6 - the goal coming right at the very death from a Noel McGrath free - Sarsfields were the comfortable winners playing a snappy, efficient style of game with loads of energy and running involved. They also hit seventeen wides in the match - something they will have to sharpen up on for further challenges.

Loughmore Castleiney will be disappointed with the outing but they must rise themselves for the challenge of county championship Kiladangan on Friday evening next in the county championship first round tie.

Padraic Maher was awarded the Man of the Match Award for another outstanding display at full back, while his brother Ronan hit four points from centre back and was one of eleven Sarsfields scoreres on the day.

