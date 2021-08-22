Kiladanagan put back to back north Tipperary senior hurling titles

Kiladangan 2-18

Kilruane MacDonagh 1-16

A goal three minutes from the end of normal time from Dan O'Meara sent Kiladangan on their way to securing back-to-back Hibernian Inn North Tipperary senior hurling titles after a very testing battle with neighbours Kilruane MacDonagh.

This highly competitive game had a real edge to it and neither side was willing to give an inch - they were level on five occasions in what was close, hard fought encounter with plenty of thrills and spills.

Kilruane were off to a flier when Seamus Hennessy goalled after just four minutes. However, by the first half water break they were in arrears with a Tadhg Gallagher goal in the 15th minute giving Kiladangan a 1-4 to 1-2 advantage.

The initiative swayed this way and that in the second quarter but scores from Thomas Cleary (2) and Willie Cleary gave Kilruane MacDonagh a 1-10 to 1-8 lead as they enjoyed a great spell.

It didn't take the holders long to reel them in when the second half commenced though and Kilruane were once again in arrears within four minutes thanks to Willie Connors, Sean Hayes and Billy Seymour points - Conor Doheny also denying Kiladanagan a goal in this spell.

Kiladangan were 1-15 to 1-12 in front by the second half water break - Billy Seymour hitting three fine scores. But, Kilruane MacDonagh had brought it back to level with five minutes to go and it was all to play for. That was until Dan O'Meara popped up with that fine goal which materialised after a long puckout from Barry Hogan.

Kiladangan followed up with Sean Hayes and Paul Flynn scores and their rivals had no response - try as they did Kilruane MacDonagh just could not get the goal they needed to bring them back into contention.