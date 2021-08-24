Greyhounds: Jet powered Monday meet at Thurles

Highlighted here as a runner to follow closely having thoroughly caught the eye in last week’s debut, Laura & Ogie O’Meara’s Chubbys Jet (Droopys Jet-Live Queen) fully justified that confidence when a dominant winner of his A4 525 at Thurles Greyhound Stadium on Monday, in a brilliant fastest of the night performance.



A September 2019 whelp, Chubbys Jet filled second in a warm novice event to begin his career but denied clear passage then, a smarter break from trap 5 saw the O’Meara pup build on the experience gained when forging a one length lead on the approach to the opening bend.



Pursued to the back-straight by Cashel Annie, Chubbys Jet readily extended to halfway and maintaining a powerful gallop throughout, registered a facile ten length verdict over that rival. Stopping the clock in a wonderful 28.85 (-30), he announces himself as an extremely bright prospect indeed.



All Movin, all Singing Flanagan double

A trio of kennels were in greedy form with doubles on Monday and returning a brace of winners in the ownership of the Three K Syndicate, trainer David Flanagan led the way as Nowursinging (Ballymac Best-Steely Dynasty) claimed a fifth career win in his A3 525 contest.



A recent A4 scorer at the circuit, the September 2019 pup was ideally housed in trap 1 and breaking just off the pace, gamely defended the rails when reaching the bend on the inside of a line of three runners. Turning with benefit of the inside, the Flanagan charge skipped clear of Monadreen Pearl for a commanding lead to halfway and staying the trip stoutly thereafter, held six and a half lengths over Chestnut Ghost in a slick 29.09 (-30).



Connections would complete their high-quality double in the concluding A2 525 when syndicate stalwart Nowurmovin (Laughil Blake-Cats Belle) secured the ninth win of his career in most game fashion. Tracking pacesetter Faithful Rory around the opening bends, the June 2018 whelp struck the front approaching the third turn for a two-length verdict in a smart 29.19 (-30).



Chief heads Campion brace

Held without clear passage the last twice, Cathal & Alan Bennett’s Chestnut Clint (Coolavanny Jap-Mothers Jam) was last successful over 525 yards in A4 at Thurles and bouncing back to form over the same trip and grade on Monday, the July 2018 whelp sparked a smart double for trainer Pairic Campion.



Duelling with Foxrock Genius for early supremacy having started well from trap 3, the Campion charge would cede a couple of lengths while turning as that rival swept the bend at pace from wider out. Remaining within striking range however, Chestnut Clint impressed when drawing level at halfway and stronger thereafter, stretched clear in the home-straight for a five-length verdict over that rival in 29.16 (-30).



The Campion double arrived later on the card when Hollyhill Sonny (Kinloch Brae-Boom Time) secured a thrilling seventh career win in his A2 525 for owner Gerard Gubbins. Third to the back-straight when in close pursuit of Slaneyside Post, the pair would advance past pacesetter Triangle Ricardo before serving up a brilliant buckle with Hollyhill Sonny staying best to deny Slaneyside Post in the dying strides by a head 29.20 (-30).



A common occurrence of late at Thurles, the Scally family kennels also returned a brace of winners on Monday when firstly, Paddy Scally’s Cabra Veyron (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Ebony) claimed his second win from four starts in his A5 525. Smart early pace saw the September 2019 whelp battle his way to a tight first bend lead from trap 4 before repelling Vics Carrie by a length to the back-straight.



Easing clear of that rival at halfway, Aghadown Aliysa would pose the biggest threat when staying stoutly but not for passing, Cabra Veyron posted 29.52 (-30) in a game half-length victory.



The kennel double arrived in the later A3 525 when Ava Scally’s litter comrade Cabra Hasty (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Ebony) doubled her win tally in similarly game fashion. Tracking the early pace of Whizzing Porter around the opening bends, the Scally pup impressed when recovering her two-length deficit to strike the front on the inside at the third bend. Seeing out the trip stoutly, Cabra Hasty extended to a cosy two and a half-length verdict in 29.53 (-30).

Toto tops at 330



A sole sprint contest on Monday came in S2 grade and extending his recent consistent profile yet further, the 330-yard contest delivered a career best performance from Denis Fogarty & Tony McCormack’s Totos Cottage (Droopys Kewell-Ronans Lass).

A second win from his last four starts was hard fought however, as the lightly raced October 2017 whelp raced amidst a line of runners following a very level start from trap 4. Reaching the bend on the outside of a line of three with Ballymac Freya and Prime Iconic to his inner, a forceful sweep into the turn saw Totos Cottage bravely win his race on the run to the home straight.



In full command close home, Totos Cottage claimed his fourth career success with two lengths to spare over the fast-finishing Code Jackal and will take a rise to S0 next time following his slick 17.92 (10).



The night returned a host of smart performances throughout the Monday programme and completing the trio of A4 525’s, David Hogg’s Whizzing Jet (Droopys Jet-Whizzing Josie) doubled his win tally in smart fashion. Commanding the rails at the opening turn from trap 3, the March 2019 whelp crucially repelled Great Pady for a lead to halfway before registering 29.35 (-30) in a one length score.



The three remaining winners on the night were all shedding maiden tags and most impressive was Ned Fogarty’s Memories Champ (Rio Quattro-Pinkies Glory) when landing her A5 525. A February 2020 pup, she showed the benefits of her debut experience when battling bravely through bumping to lie a close third at the top of the back-straight. Readily advancing past pacesetter Cabra Sage at halfway, the Fogarty prospect completed her first win with a length to spare over the staying-on Diegos Honey in 29.39 (-30).



Commencing the action, the opening A7 525 saw Ann Taylor & John Morrissey’s Cashel Danny (Ballymac Vic-Angel Meadow) secure his first win at the sixth attempt when staying stoutly for a one-length verdict over Tobar Juliet in 30.19 (-30) before Tommy Spillane’s Monroe Drhamer (Laughil Blake-Monroe Beag) claimed his first career win when just repelling Code Rubble by a head in their 30.02 (-30) clash over 525 yards in A6 grade.



Top Dog

Confirming the smart impression he left on debut, Chubbys Jet (Droopys Jet-Live Queen) looks an exciting prospect having shed his maiden tag with a brilliant 28.85 (-30) over 525 yards on Monday.



Best Bitch

Improving from her debut to claim A5 victory, Memories Champ (Rio Quattro-Pinkies Glory) was best of the ladies on Monday and clearly retains further scope to progress from her 29.39 (-30) display.



One To Watch

Chasing home Memories Champ in what was also a second career start, Paul Ryan’s Diegos Honey (Droopys Jet-Diegos Ruby) caught the eye when staying strongly following a slow start with early crowding and the February 2020 pup retains big scope for imminent improvement.