25/08/2021

Moyne Templetuohy claimed the Roadstone mid Tipperary intermediate hurling title

Moyne Templetouhy's Captain Tossy Hamill is presented with the Roadstone sponsored Mid Intermediate Hurling Final trophy by Mid Chairman Joe O' Sullivan and Mid Secretary Catherine Dunne, and Roadston

The game was played at Littleton

Moyne Templetuohy 3-17

Boherlahan Dualla 1-8


A fancied Moyne Templetuohy had this Roadstone Mid Tipp intermediate hurling final against Boherlahan-Dualla at Littleton on Saturday night put to bed by the 13th minute as they hit their rivals with two early goals en route to establishing a ten points lead.


Despite being without county players Paul Maher and Conor Bowe, both injured, Moyne-Templetuohy swept through their opponents with quality hurling that would do justice to any senior side. They had three points on the board when Tom Meade registered their first goal in the 8th minute and two minutes later Gearoid O Connor finished Diarmuid Fogarty’s pass to the net for their second.


To say Boherlahan were struggling would be an understatement as they did not match their opponents for pace, teamwork, or finishing power and at the water break they were 2-7 to 0-3 adrift.


It got worse soon after resuming as Ned Ryan was sidelined with a second yellow card after a foul on Liam Butler. Now Boherlahan had a real mountain to climb and though Seamie Leahy had a goal for them approaching half-time to cut the deficit to 1-5 to 2-9, Moyne responded with points from Sean Hayes and Diarmuid Fogarty for an interval lead of 2-11 to 1-5.
Given the pattern of the play so far it was hard to see Moyne-Templetuohy losing and when Donnacha Dunne hit their third goal 2 minutes into the second half following a smart five man move, the Tommy Treacy cup was unquestionably their’s.
Boherlahan’s case was not helped by a steady stream of wides and though Moyne had taken their foot off the pedal to some degree, they reached the second water break with a 3-15 to 1-6 advantage.


Boherlahan’s woes did not end there as with the game going into injury time they had Fionn McCullagh sent to the line following a second yellow card leaving them to see out the remaining minutes with only thirteen players, a disappointing end to a disappointing night for them.


Moyne-Templetuohy have had their share of disappointments in this grade in recent years which makes this win all the sweeter. It also carries with it the considerable bonus of qualifying for the knock-out stages of the county championship if they fail to make it our of their round-robin group which begins next week-end when they take on Borrisokane. Drom-Inch and Cappawhite are also in the group adding to the value of the safety net secured with the Mid victory.

