25/08/2021

Wreath will be placed on grave of Tipperary footballer who played on Bloody Sunday

Ceremony for Tommy Powell will be held at St Patrick's cemetery in Clonmel

Tommy Powell

Tommy Powell, Clonmel, who was on the Tipperary football team that played Dublin on Bloody Sunday on November 21, 1920

A wreath-laying ceremony at the grave of Tipperary Bloody Sunday footballer Tommy Powell will take place at St Patrick’s cemetery, Clonmel at 7.30pm on this Thursday, August 26.
The Powell family, Clonmel Commercials Gaelic football club and the County Bloody Sunday Commemoration Committee will attend this event, which was due to be held last year but was postponed because of the pandemic.

