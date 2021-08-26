Search our Archive

26/08/2021

Tipperary referee will take charge of All-Ireland minor football final between Meath and Tyrone

Ardfinnan official Derek O'Mahoney the man in the middle

Derek O'Mahoney

Derek O'Mahoney will referee Saturday's All-Ireland minor football championship final between Meath and Tyrone at Croke Park

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Ardfinnan club man Derek O'Mahoney will referee this Saturday's Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor football championship final between Meath and Tyrone at Croke Park.

This is a great honour for Derek, his family, his club and his county.

He has proven himself to be one of the best referees in the country and this appointment reflects how highly regarded Derek is by the GAA at national level. 

The match, which will be shown live on TG4, starts at 1pm.

It will be followed by the All-Ireland senior football semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone at 3pm.

