Tipperary referee will take charge of All-Ireland minor football final between Meath and Tyrone

Derek O'Mahoney will referee Saturday's All-Ireland minor football championship final between Meath and Tyrone at Croke Park
Ardfinnan club man Derek O'Mahoney will referee this Saturday's Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor football championship final between Meath and Tyrone at Croke Park.
This is a great honour for Derek, his family, his club and his county.
He has proven himself to be one of the best referees in the country and this appointment reflects how highly regarded Derek is by the GAA at national level.
The match, which will be shown live on TG4, starts at 1pm.
It will be followed by the All-Ireland senior football semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone at 3pm.
More News
Derek O'Mahoney will referee Saturday's All-Ireland minor football championship final between Meath and Tyrone at Croke Park
John Spillane will perform at Hearns Hotel at 7.30pm this Friday night during the Clonmel Busking Festival
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.