Carrick Swan GAA Club news

Carrick Swan Senior hurlers were defeated by Thurles Sarsfields in Round 1 of the Seamus O’Riain Cup in Cashel on Sunday.

The Junior A hurling game against Ballylooby was postponed on Sunday while the Junior A football team play Clerihan in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel at 6pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Junior B camogie ladies were beaten by Moycarkey at the weekend.

The U19 A hurlers achieved a super win over Ballingarry in Cloneen last Wednesday in the opening game of their championship. They play Cahir in Round 2 in Ned Hall Park at 6.45pm this Wednesday, September 1.

An U17 game against Moyle Rovers scheduled for Monday, August 23 was postponed. The Swan U17 team played Kilsheelan in Carrick-on-Suir last Friday. The game ended in a draw. Final score Swan 1-15, Kilsheelan 2-12.

The U17s played Killenaule on Monday of this week in Killenaule. Check out the club’s Facebook page for the result of that game. The U17s will next play St Mary’s at Pairc na nEalaí at 6.30pm next Monday.

In camogie news, the U16 girls lost the shield final to Mullinahone in The Ragg last week. The Swan team tried hard but came up a little short against a very strong Mullinahone team.

The U15 boys play Mullinahone at Pairc na nEalaí at 6.30pm on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the U13 B boys were defeated by Killenaule in Killenaule last week. This team played Mullinahone at Pairc na nEalaí on Tuesday night. Check out the Swan Club Facebook page for the result of that game.

Last week the U11s enjoyed some great games of hurling against Clonea at Pairc na nEalaí. They followed this up with a great game of football against Ardfinnan last weekend on The Green.

The U11s will compete in the annual St Mary’s Hurling Tournament in Clonmel on Saturday.

They will follow this up by welcoming Mullinahone to The Green on Sunday morning. at 10.30am.

And the U6 kids play their very first match of the year on Wednesday evening against Mooncoin.

This will be the very first game that some of these future Swan senior hurlers ever play.

The club wishes both Sarah Connolly and Helena Walsh a speedy recovery from injury. Sarah fractured her finger in a recent game while Helena is awaiting a knee operation. The club can’t wait to see them back playing in the near future.

The club thanks Ray Dunne Roofing & Carpentry and Vinny Power Sports Massage & Phyiso for their kind sponsorship of squad tops for the U15 team.

Tickets are on sale for Carrick Swan Club’s main fundraiser – The 12 Days of Christmas Draw. The draw boasts €20,000 in prize money and tickets cost €50.

Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were: 10, 12, 27, 28. The €7,500 jackpot wasn’t won. One player matched three numbers and won €200. This week’s jackpot is €7,750.

Carrick Swan GAA Club extends condolences to the Houlihan family of St John’s on their recent bereavement.