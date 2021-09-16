Tipperary horse racing trainer John Ryan dominates the card at Sligo

Tipperary trainer John Ryan made a very successful trip north to Sligo races on Wednesday
Tipperary trainer John Ryan had a very profitable trip to Sligo races when he saddled four of the seven winners on the card.
The Templemore-based trainer had a hat-trick in the first three races, with Kitty Galore (7-2), Rippon Lodge (15-2) and Grange Walk (4-1) all winning.
He completed his four-timer in the last race, with 11-2 chance Father Jed.
John Ryan enjoyed a treble at the corresponding fixture in 2016, the only time he has previously saddled three winners at one meeting.
His next target is next week's Harvest Festival at Listowel, which begins on Sunday.
