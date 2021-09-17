Search

17/09/2021

Aine Slattery will represent Tipperary at All-Ireland camogie Poc Fada

Competition will be held on Annaverna Mountain in county Louth

Aine Slattery

Aine Slattery will be Tipperary's sole competitor at the M Donnelly All-Ireland Poc Fada competition in Louth

Tipperary senior camogie goalkeeper Aine Slattery will take part in the M Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada final, which takes place on Annaverna Mountain, in the Cooley Range, Ravensdale, Co Louth on Saturday week, September 25.

The Shannon Rovers clubwoman, who won her first All-Star award earlier this year, will be one of ten competitors in the camogie event.

Tipperary will have no representatives in the hurling Poc Fada, which takes place on the same day.

This year's event marks 60 years of the All-Ireland Poc Fada competition. 

