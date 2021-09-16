Dan Breen Round two senior hurling team of the week

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

Another impressive outing for the Moycarkey netminder, making some great saves while also notching a serious tally of 1-3.

2. Josh McCarthy (Toomevara)

The energetic corner-back backed up his two points from play against Holycross with another excellent showing, setting up Jack Delaney's goal with a 90-metre run in the first half.

3. Jack Peters (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

An important cog in the Kilruane wheel, Peters was impressive throughout against Borris-Ileigh and his man marking and distribution was spot on all night.

4. Darragh Flannery (Kiladangan)

Continues to show his quality in the corner for Kiladangan as he is the epitomy of the "sticky corner back" and is very rarely found wanting. Another solid performance from him in a back line that are looking mean again this year.

5. Keith Ryan (Upperchurch/Drombane)

The Tipp U20 was in fantastic form throughout against Drom the last day out, coming up with possession time and time again when the chips were down. Turning into a big player for the Church.

6. Brian McGrath (Loughmore/Castleiney)

Looks to be evolving into a top quality operator, just like his brothers, and was imerpious again in the half back line against Moycarkey and certainly has an eye for a score, notching 0-2 from distance in an excellent display.

7. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

Big things are expected of the former All-Ireland winning U20 captain and he is beginning to show why he could be a big player for Colm Bonnar in the next few years. He has been extremely prominent for Kilruane so far this year, and has added considerable size to go with his hurling ability.

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore/Castleiney)

Not at his brilliant best earlier in the year in the Mid and against Kiladangan, but he oozed class the last day out and got some vital scores to give his side the edge in the second half as he finished with 0-5 from play.

9. Mikey Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Og)

Easily the pick of the Nenagh performers against Roscrea, Heffernan has been redeployed from the forwards to bring his influence into the middle third and was constantly on the ball, while whipping over 0-11 points over the 60 minutes.

10. John McGrath (Loughmore/Castleiney)

John makes it the full house with his inclusion and was in outstanding form against Moycarkey, not only from scoring his 1-9 on the day, but his link up play is vital to Loughmore and he looks to be hitting his best again.

11. Padraig Greene (Upperchurch-Drombane)

Greene has become a real leader for Upperchurch in recent years and the former county panellist is continue to put up big performances every game. The last day included, scoring 2-8 with his goals proving decisive in a big win.

12. Shane Doyle (JK Brackens)

Doyle has gone viral after his ridiculous sideline scoring feats against Kiladangan the last day, but this aside, he was very good for the Templemore men and bagged a brilliant goal near the end to set up a tight finish.

13. Mark McCarthy (Toomevara)

The former underage star has been far from his best in recent games but he finally seems to have it the form he is capable of, with a big second half in particular against Clonoulty, while his free taking is much improved as he finished with a solid tally of 0-10 in a big win for the Greyhounds.

14. Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields)

The big full-forward is developing a formidable partnership with Denis Maher this year, and he continued is great scoring run again after bagging another 1-3 to compliment his scoring feats against Drom the first day out. Looks to be a great prospect with his direct and powerful running.

15. Thomas Cleary (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

Cleary is in superb form this year for MacDonaghs and the towering figure has put in some fantastic displays so far, not least the last day out in a brilliant contest against Borris-Ileigh. Cleary is proving a handful and his shooting has improved out of sight on previous years, as he bagged 0-5 from play in Semple at the weekend.