19/09/2021

Tipperary's Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe on the scoresheet as Ireland beat Italy in rugby world cup qualifier

Dorothy Wall also on the team as Ireland revive world cup hopes

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe touches down Ireland's second try when they beat Italy in Parma

Italy 7 Ireland 15

Tipperary players Dorothy Wall and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe helped Ireland's women's rugby team rescue their hopes of reaching the world cup finals when they beat Italy in Parma, Italy this afternoon.
Following a surprise defeat by Spain in their opening qualifying game, Ireland got their hopes back on track with a hard-fought but well deserved win over the home team. 
In a lineout showing four changes from the side beaten by Spain, Ireland took the lead with a Beibhinn Parsons try in the 28th minute and they led 5-0 at half-time.

Above: Dorothy Wall goes on the attack when Ireland beat Italy


However Italy came out in more determined mood for the second half and took the lead in the 51st minute with a Beatrice Rigoni try, which was converted.
Ireland regained the advantage thanks to Stacey Flood's penalty six minutes later and a try by Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe in the 61st minute, following a great move in which Beibhinn Parsons evaded several tackles, put them in the comfort zone.
They'll take on Scotland in their final qualification game next Saturday.

