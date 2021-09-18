Cashel do enough to topple Nenagh Ormond in Munster Challenge Cup

Munster Challenge Cup quarter-final

Nenagh Ormond 7

Cashel RFC 10

Cashel clinched a spot in the semi-final of the Challenge Cup after edging an attritional and error-strewn contest in dry anc alm conditions at New Ormond Park this afternoon.

Conor McMahon's first half try in the 14th minute gave Nenagh an early lead and they looked the more threatening for large periods.

However, Cashel took their time to get into the game and needed a piece of individual class to break their scoring seal with Mikey Wilson sliding off three Nenagh tacklers on the line to reach out and dot down under the posts in the 35th minute to square the game at half-time.

The decisive score came from a Darragh Lyons penalty from some 20-metres after 15 minutes of the second half, and Nenagh will feel they left a chance to level behind them 10 minutes later, when Fionn McGibney's penalty hit the left hand post after a sweetly struck effort.

Indeed, that was as close as Nenagh would come as Cashel dominated in their defensive areas and with the stop start nature of the second half in particular - both sides conceding big penalty totals (Nenagh 15, Cashel 13) - Ormond couldn't get up a head of steam with the teams surely shaking off the rust of the big break before the start of the AIL season.

For the full match report, see next week's Tipperary Star.