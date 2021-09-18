Search

18/09/2021

Cashel do enough to topple Nenagh Ormond in Munster Challenge Cup

Cashel do enough to topple Nenagh Ormond in Munster Challenge Cup

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Munster Challenge Cup quarter-final

Nenagh Ormond 7

Cashel RFC 10

Cashel clinched a spot in the semi-final of the Challenge Cup after edging an attritional and error-strewn contest in dry anc alm conditions at New Ormond Park this afternoon.

Conor McMahon's first half try in the 14th minute gave Nenagh an early lead and they looked the more threatening for large periods.

However, Cashel took their time to get into the game and needed a piece of individual class to break their scoring seal with Mikey Wilson sliding off three Nenagh tacklers on the line to reach out and dot down under the posts in the 35th minute to square the game at half-time.

The decisive score came from a Darragh Lyons penalty from some 20-metres after 15 minutes of the second half, and Nenagh will feel they left a chance to level behind them 10 minutes later, when Fionn McGibney's penalty hit the left hand post after a sweetly struck effort.

Indeed, that was as close as Nenagh would come as Cashel dominated in their defensive areas and with the stop start nature of the second half in particular - both sides conceding big penalty totals (Nenagh 15, Cashel 13) - Ormond couldn't get up a head of steam with the teams surely shaking off the rust of the big break before the start of the AIL season.

For the full match report, see next week's Tipperary Star.

Holycross Ballycahill finish strong to reach u19 B hurling county final

The game against Ballinahinch Templederry was played at Borrisoleigh this afternoon

Tipperary Star Editor Anne O'Grady departs Friar Street after 42 years service

Anne spent the last decade of her career as Editor of the newspaper

Major residential scheme planned for Tipperary's largest town

Application for 115 units at Coleville Road Clonmel

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media