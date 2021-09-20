Champion 'conkers' Thurles with tasty treble

Never far from the winner’s enclosure at his local track, the Saturday action at Thurles Greyhound Stadium was dominated by trainer Pairic Campion as he returned a classy trio of winners with Cathal & Alan Bennett’s Chestnut Chief (Coolavanny Jap-Mothers Jam) leading the way in a thrilling A2 525 contest.



Held in higher grades of late, the July 2018 whelp appreciated his ease but will make a swift return to A1 following a career best when making good use of his rails pitch following a moderate break from trap 1. Tracking Bogger Charlie and Star Blake to the opening bend, the Campion charge advanced to second at the top of the back-straight before reducing his two-length deficit on the run to halfway.



Striking the front entering the closing bends, his effort was tracked by Borna Barney and the latter would loom large as a menacing threat when on the tail of the new leader entering the home stretch. Resolute on the run to the line however, Chestnut Chief repelled the strong staying Borna Barney by the minimum shorthead margin for his fifth career win in a very smart 28.95 (-20).



Commencing the Campion winning thread in the earlier A4 525 contest, Stephen & Chris O’Grady’s Brooklyn Girl (Cloran Paddy-Coolavanny Park) notched a sixth mark in the win column but in a brilliant buckle with Joe O’Neill’s Heavens Dexter (Over Limit-Cabra Charmer), the pair would fittingly share the spoils in a dead-heat cracker!



Dominating following smart breaks, it was Heavens Dexter who led around the opening bends from trap 5 and he had turned a one length lead into a three-length advantage beyond halfway as Brooklyn Girl continued keen pursuit. Closing around the final bends however, the Campion charge drew to within a length when challenging on the inside off the final turn and a sustained effort saw her join Heavens Dexter on the line. A third win for the latter, both now rise to A2 having posted 29.26 (-20).



Completing the Campion treble in the later A5 525, the Chestnut Syndicate’s Chestnut Clint (Laughil Blake-Playmistyforme) made an overdue return to the winner’s circle when, back to his best breaking form, the June 2018 whelp led throughout a two and a half length defeat of Sadie The Goat in 29.57 (-20).



Fitzy still fizzing at 330

In cracking form of late, Gerry Manley’s Confused Fitzy (Confident Rankin-Confused Breda) advanced to Open class for sprinting in his latest S1 win at Thurles and taking his upgrade with much aplomb, the progressive speedster claimed a third victory from his last four outings when an impressive winner of Saturday’s SS0 330.



Breaking just behind the pace from trap 2, the February 2019 whelp quickly advanced to match strides with Hon The Jet throughout the early exchanges but impressively easing to the front approaching the opening bend, turned with a one length lead over that rival. Settling the race on the run to the home-straight, Cabra Sonic finished best of the remainder to fill second but Confused Fitzy was full value for his one and a half length verdict while posting a slick 17.78 (10).



The highest graded contest over 525 yards on Saturday was a warm A0 event and in just a second visit to Thurles, Arthur Morrissey’s Pepe Le Pew (Droopys Jet-Absolutely Ace) claimed a seventh career win in typical early paced fashion.



Just moderately to stride from trap 6, the March 2019 whelp had a task on his paws before establishing early supremacy by rounding a tightly packed field at the opening bends and subsequently stretched readily clear into the back-straight.



Plenty of bumping in behind ensured an unassailable advantage at halfway as Magical Jasper emerged in second and though that strong running rival did make impressive late inroads, Pepe Le Pew ably defended a one and a half length winning margin in a smart 29.01 (-20).



Bongo drums home Bogger brace

Flanking the card on Saturday, the in-form kennels of Liam Peacock delivered a smart brace on the night when firstly, Bogger Bongo (Dorotas Woo Hoo-Bogger Realta) doubled his win tally in a fifth race outing with a facile victory in the opening A7 525.



Breaking in mid-division from trap 5, superior early pace saw the April 2020 pup assert to a one length lead at the opening bend before streaking clear while turning. Five lengths to the good approaching the back-straight, Bogger Bongo reduced the race to a virtual solo spin when thirteen lengths clear at the line as Rathfalla Hope stayed on for second in 29.50 (-20).



Closing out the meeting when improving for his debut experience, Bogger Biggav (Dorotas Woo Hoo-Ballintee Babe) left a pleasing impression when recovering from a poor start while advancing from fourth place at the halfway point of the concluding A6 525. Joining pacesetter Try Again Diva off the final bend, the April 2020 pup stayed stoutly for a one and a half-length verdict over Kilrush Joy in 29.67 (-20).



Saturday’s A3 525 looked a warm event on paper and duly required a career best from Roger Brereton’s Tullovin Flower (Confident Rankin-Angelisa) as the June 2019 whelp came out on top in a thrilling third win from her nine race starts.

Tracking pacesetter Cabra Luna to the opening bend, the Brereton charge would cede a four-length advantage to that rival when checked while turning but closing beyond halfway, impressed when back on the tail of the leader at the final turn. Staying stoutly on the run to the line, Tullovin Flower forged a most game neck verdict in the dying strides, posting 29.28 (-20) over a gallant Cabra Luna.



Disappointed in that latter event, there was a winner for Paddy Scally on the night when Cabra Veyron (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Ebony) took his early career tally to three wins from six when he ran down Johnnypateenmike at the closing bends of his A3 525 before fending off the fast finish of Aghadown Aliysa in 29.45 (-20).



The remaining S6 330 also produced a tight finish and shedding his maiden tag at the seventh time of asking, Eamon Lloyd’s Knockroe Golden (Tyrur Big Mike-Monadreen Star) just about led throughout a half length verdict over the fast-finishing Bogger Hulk in 18.52 (-10).



Top Dog

Back to winning ways in his A2 525, the hugely likeable Chestnut Chief (Coolavanny Jap-Mothers Jam) displayed admirable battling qualities in addition to his obvious pace while securing his fifth career win a warm graded event.



Best Bitch

She may have been forced to share the spoils with Heavens Dexter, but connections will have been delighted with the battling performance of Brooklyn Girl (Cloran Paddy-Coolavanny Park) while securing a sixth race victory in 29.26 (-20).



One To Watch

Still learning his trade, April 2020 pup Bogger Biggav (Dorotas Woo Hoo-Ballintee Babe) impressed greatly in his strong staying A6 525 score with strong suggestion that he can progress rapidly, especially when breaking more adeptly.