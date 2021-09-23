Search

23/09/2021

Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore will return to the saddle in the next fortnight

Killenaule woman has overcome injuries following fall in July

Rachael Blackmore

“The recovery has gone really well and the doctors are all happy with my progress," says Rachael Blackmore

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Rachael Blackmore is planning to return to the racecourse in the next couple of weeks.

The Killenaule jockey has almost completed her recovery from the ankle and hip injuries sustained in a fall at Killarney in July.

Blackmore rode her way into the history books last season by winning the Aintree Grand National on Minella Times and the Champion Hurdle aboard Honeysuckle.

“The recovery has gone really well and the doctors are all happy with my progress, so I’d say I’ll be riding out maybe by the end of the month and hopefully back racing in the next couple of weeks,” she told RTÉ Sport.

“It’s part and parcel of our job, unfortunately.

“I’m just glad it didn’t happen in April or March last year.”

