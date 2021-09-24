Search

24/09/2021

Big win for Galtee Rovers in west Tipperary U19 B football championship

Bansha team reach the last four with defeat of Golden Kilfeacle

Galtee Rovers v. Golden

Captains Sean Gubbins, Galtee Rovers (left) and Golden Kilfeacle's Luke Keane with referee Paddy Russell. Picture: John O'Shea

Reporter:

John O'Shea

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Galtee Rovers 3-16 Golden Kilfeacle 1-3 

A strong Galtee Rovers side powered their way into the semi-final of the Bridge House Golden west Under 19 B football championship when they overcame a depleted Golden/Kilfeacle side at Golden on Wednesday night.

The visitors piled on the pressure after half-time and proved too strong for a younger and lighter Golden Kilfeacle side, eventually running out convincing winners. 

The opening quarter was very even, with the sides level at the water break, 0-2 to 0-2, Eamon Quirke and Conal Grogan for the visitors and Lee Hayes and Aaron Colohan scoring for the home side. Two quick scores, a goal and a point from Eamon Quirke immediately after the break, put some light between the sides and this remained up to the interval, with Galtee Rovers in front, 1-4 to 0-3. 

Golden Kilfeacle emptied their bench at half-time and introduced four substitutes in an effort to give fringe players some valuable game time. Galtee Rovers upped the tempo considerably and goals from Eoin Halpin and Conal Grogan, combined with good points from Bill Quirke, Halpin, Eamon Quirke and Cian O’Dwyer, ended the game as a contest well before the final whistle.

Aaron Colohan was on target for a second half goal for the home side, but in the end the stronger side came out best in what was a very sporting game. 

Galtee Rovers now play Cappawhite Gaels in the semi-final. 

Scorers: Galtee Rovers: Eamon Quirke (1-4), Bill Quirke (0-4), Eoin Halpin (1-3), Conal Grogan (1-1), Cian O’Dwyer (0-3), Robbie Byron (0-1). 

Golden Kilfeacle: Aaron Colohan (1-1), Lee Hayes (0-1), Eana Ormonde (0-1). 

Galtee Rovers: Robbie McGrath, Cian O’Brien, Sean Gubbins (captain), Ciaran McCarthy, Alex Harold Barry, David Harold Barry, Robbie Byron, Fionn Kelly, Bill Quirke, Cian O’Dwyer, Conal Grogan, Liam Finnane, Eoin Halpin, Eamon Quirke, Jack Crowe.
Subs used: Eoin Pyke, Tadhg Gubbins. 

Golden Kilfeacle: Tyler Barry, Gavin Dalton, Eanna Ormonde, Ryan McNight, Paudie Dalton, Ben Currivan, Jack Dalton, Michael Coman, Aaron Colohan, Jack Lonergan, Luke Keane (captain ), Lee Hayes, Bobby Smith, Daniel Queally.
Subs used: Jason Morey, Cian Ryan, Jack Bergan, Aidan Tuohy. 

Referee: Paddy Russell (Emly).

St. Mary's Clonmel set up county Tipperary U19 A hurling final date with Thurles Sarsfields

Four goals play key role in semi-final defeat of Kickhams

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media