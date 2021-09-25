Heartbreaking defeat for Tipperary players and Irish women's rugby team

Irish players were dejected at the final whistle of this evening's game in Italy
Ireland 18 Scotland 20
Ireland's women's rugby team were left devastated at the final whistle of this evening's World Cup qualifier in Parma, Italy, when a late converted try from Scotland dashed their dreams of qualifying for the World Cup finals.
Fethard's Dorothy Wall and Tipperary town's Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe lined out from the start on an Irish team that came into the match knowing a bonus point win would be enough to guarantee their place in New Zealand, while a win of any kind or a draw would give them another chance.
They looked on course for victory when Stacey Flood's penalty in the 65th minute gave them an 18-13 lead.
But their hopes began to unravel when Eve Higgins was sin-binned in the 77th minute.
With the 14 women of Ireland desperately hanging on, Chloe Rollie got in for a try in the final minute to level the scores, and their misery was complete when Sarah Law nailed the conversion with the last kick of the game to hand Scotland a dramatic win, and leave the Irish players in a state of utter despair.
