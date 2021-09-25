Mullinahone blitz Toome' to clinch quarter-final spot

Mullinahone 2-23

Toomevara 1-13

Mullinahone booked their place in the quarter-finals with a commanding performance as they completely destroyed a poor Toomevara effort in Semple Stadium this afternoon.

Jack Shelly was the star of the show clocking up an impressive 2-5 as the south men had it at their ease for large spells against a Toomevara team that was reduced to 14 men just before half-time with Colm Canning receiving his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

For Toome', it was a massive capitulation as, even in defeat, they only needed to avoid losing by more than five points to get through to the knockout stages but they looked seriously deflated when they were reduced to 14.

But in all reality, there can't be any complaints here as Mullinahone were full value for their win with Shelly, Kevin Fennelly and Sean Curran all outstanding in the win.

In the other game in the group, CLonoulty were made to battle to victory against Holycross (who looked like they might have bailed Toome' out with just a few minutes left), but the west men rallied and a late goal and a flurry of points there means that Mullinahone top the group and Clonoulty qualify in second.