Thurles Greyhounds: Boherna best in Kasko kick-off at Thurles

With €2000 on offer for the winner of the 2021 Kasko Dog Foods ON2 525, the prestigious event predictably attracted promising pups to Thurles Greyhound Stadium on Saturday and with little to separate heat winners on the clock, it was Frank Dwan’s Boherna Sydney (Droopys Sydney-Boherna Abbie) who just emerged as fastest from a competitive opening session.



A September 2019 whelp, the local challenger proved very forward for his debut when swift to stride from trap 1 and immediately in command on the run to the opening bend, he quickly extended to a commanding advantage around the turns.

Four lengths to the good over Wave Me On at halfway, the Dwan youngster maintained a powerful gallop throughout when seven lengths too strong for that rival at the line in 29.26 (-20) as Cashel Spark stayed well when just a half-length further back.



Next best when claiming the second heat, E.J. Whiting’s Whitings Clarky (Droopys Sydney-Whitings Gift) left a very pleasing impression when forced to battle for early supremacy before displaying strong running abilities on debut.



Level away from trap 3, the Jennifer O’Donnell March 2020 whelp contested in tight quarters between Ryves Nelson and Coolemore Cavani approaching the corner but crucially sweeping across that latter rival upon turning, Whitings Clarky just showed in front exiting the second bend.



Ryves Nelson retained second on the run to halfway and to his credit was still just a length adrift as the leader reached the closing bends but asserting on the run for home, Whitings Clarky bounded clear to a four and a half length verdict over the fast-finishing Youve Been Dunne with Coolemore Cavani sneaking past Ryves Nelson for third in 29.28 (-20).



Kicking off the event, the opening heat returned a wide margin win for Kurn Rushen’s Joyous Prince (Droopys Jet-Diegos Ruby) despite not striking the front until the closing bends!



Breaking well from trap 3, the John Byrne trained February 2020 pup tracked pacesetter Rossestown Kid around the opening turns before reaching the back-straight with over two lengths to recover. Impressing on the run to the closing bends however, Joyous Prince struck the front on the outside at the third turn and duly bounded clear thereafter.



Some bumping for rivals in behind ensured a dominant nine length margin at the line when posting 29.42 (-20) ahead of the running-on Not Today, as Ashgrove Scion filled third.



The concluding heat of the Kasko was a more competitive affair but produced an impressive winner as James Hannon & Chris Houlihan’s Cashen Ubari (Droopys Sydney-Ballymac Razzler) displayed slick early pace to lead throughout.



Level away from trap 4, the June 2020 pup eased clear to a two-length lead at the opening bend and doubled that advantage before reaching the back-straight. Pursued to halfway by Boherna Scott and Glory Doarun, both those rivals impressed in the latter half of the race but not for catching, Cashen Ubari led home Boherna Scott by two lengths in 29.36 (-20), with just a half further back to Glory Doarun in third.



Conor sets up hattrick in Byrne treble

Trainer John Byrne was in sparkling form on Saturday and supplementing his heat win in the Kasko, completed a treble on the night as Stephanie Ryan’s Knockalton Conor (Silverhill Shay-Kitmins Denise) led the way in a thrilling A3 525.



Successful in the same grade last time, the November 2018 whelp broke on level terms, but it was Cabra Luna who took a one length lead when sweeping the opening turn from wider out. The latter would edge further clear to the back-straight and held four lengths over Knockalton Conor approaching the final bends. Steadily closing in the latter stages however, a sustained effort in the home stretch saw the Byrne charge forge a thrilling head verdict over a gallant Cabra Luna in 29.10 (-20).



Rounding out the kennel treble, John Meelam’s Courty Girl (Laughil Blake-Killaheen Queen) claimed the fourth win of her career in the later A3 525 as sharp early pace saw the October pup lead throughout, just repelling the fast-finishing Cabra Cleo by a neck in 29.39 (-20).



Dara delivers again

Maintaining a pleasing degree of consistency within a busy schedule, Patrick Kelly & Michael Skehan’s Railteen Dara (Laughil Blake-Stuckeybawn) chalked another mark in the win column on Saturday when taking advantage of an ease to A2 for a brilliant career best over 525 yards.



Dominant in what was an eleventh race win, the July 2018 whelp broke on level terms from trap 2 and crucially defending a rails pitch to the corner, extended to a two-length lead over Heavens Dexter entering the back-straight. Continuing to lead that rival thereafter, Railteen Dara posted a slick 28.82 (-20) in a five-length score.



Another runner to set up a treble bid next time when scoring in facile fashion on Saturday was Cathal & Alan Bennett’s Chestnut Chief (Coolavanny Jap-Mothers Jam) who handled his latest upgrade with aplomb when claiming the A1 525.



Breaking on terms from trap 3, the Paraic Campion trained July 2018 whelp showed the best early dash to sweep the opening bend in front and had the race settled when reaching his seven and a half length winning margin before halfway. Seeing out the trip well, Chestnut Chief posted 29.02 (-20) over the running-on Bogger Charlie.



Much to like about lively Debate

Very lightly raced with an interrupted profile, Thomas Richardson’s January 2019 whelp Much Debate (Good News-Fiftyshadesnifty) was enjoying just his sixth career start on Saturday but having always looked an exciting star in the making, returned from his latest layoff in sparkling form when a dominant winner of the SS0 330.



A dual Kasko heat winner twelve months ago, the Pat Guilfoyle trained speedster returned to Thurles with an eye-catching 17.62 (-10) trial in preparation for Saturday’s comeback and breaking well from trap 5, Much Debate ensured very little debate about the outcome when immediately contesting the early lead.



Edging clear of in-form Confused Fitzy for a lead at the opening bend, Much Debate extended to a three-length winning margin in 17.78 (-10) and will hope for a more extended run of racing over coming months.



Commencing the Saturday action, the opening A6 525 saw Hugh Coghlan’s Emma Gabby (Native Chimes-Lisdaleen Sue) double her win tally in a sixth career start. Recovering from a slow break, the March 2019 whelp struck the front beyond halfway in a two-length verdict over Bogger Hulk, posting 29.46 (-20).



The following A4 525 brought an overdue maiden success for Abigail Morrissey’s Abigails Mystery (Belles Direction-Geelo Lu Lu) as the August 2019 whelp impressed beyond halfway, striking the front off the closing bend for a four and a half-length verdict over Bogger Biggav in 29.47 (-20) before Paddy Scally’s Cabra Beauty (Good News-Cabra Ebony) closed the meeting with her second career win in the A4 525, fending off Chestnut Clint for a one length verdict in 29.43 (-20).



Top Dog

Much Debate (Good News-Fiftyshadesnifty) oozed class in his SS0 330 victory and always an exciting racer, will hope to build on that comeback in a busier campaign going forward.



Best Bitch

A true track favourite, Railteen Dara (Laughil Blake-Stuckeybawn) produced a brilliant career best within her consistent campaign when claiming the A2 525 in 28.82 (-20).



Most Impressive Debut

Boherna Sydney (Droopys Sydney-Boherna Abbie) looked primed for a bold tilt at the Kasko when a dominant winner of his first-round heat in a smart 29.26 (-20).



One To Watch

Third in Heat 4 of the Kasko, Sheila Duncan’s Glory Doarun (Droopys Sydney-Glory Kitty) thoroughly caught the eye when only going down by two and a half lengths to Cashen Ubari in 29.36 (-20) following a poor start and crowding. An impressive and powerful galloper, he looks a raw talent with significant improvement imminent.