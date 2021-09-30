International cycling event in Tipperary will attract hundreds of riders

Between 300 and 400 cyclists are expected to arrive in Clonmel on the weekend of October 16-17 for the international cycling event Verge Cross at Powerstown Park racecourse.

Clonmel Cycling Club will host the race, as it has done previously for the Munster Cyclo Cross League.

With 15 international riders taking part and cyclists travelling from all over the country, the event will provide a welcome economic boost for the local area.

“This is the first year of the race in Clonmel and the plan is to make it even bigger next year,” says event organiser John Dempsey.

“The race is based in the large car park at Powerstown Park.

“60% of the course is there but what many people wouldn’t know is that there’s a wooded section to the racecourse as well called The Grove.

“We bring the riders there as well for more technical features – they’re twisting and turning in around the trees and it’s a bit hilly there as well.

“The course is divided into two – it’s very hard in there while out on the main car park area you get to recover a little bit.

“It’s not as technical but there’s more horsepower required out there,” he says.

Verge Cross Clonmel will be the only world-ranked event to be held in Ireland this year and will be the only cycling race in Ireland that weekend.

UCI ranked races will be held on Sunday October 17 for junior men and women and elite men and women.

Underage racing will be a central focus over the weekend, with a full complement of underage races on both Saturday and Sunday.

There will be M40, M50 and M60 races on Sunday, with a support race for those who want to try cross without jumping into the deep end on Saturday.

The Cycling Ireland Portal will be open soon for Irish riders to enter.

International riders who wish to take part are asked to get in touch with race organiser John Dempsey on j.dempsey@vergesport.com