29/09/2021

WATCH: Tipp hurlers star in Cork club hurling championship - ET

Enda Treacy

Three Tipperary stars gave top performances for UCC as they clashed with divisional side Imokilly in the Co-Op Superstores Premier Senior A Championship semi-final.

Paddy Cadell, Mark Kehoe and Conor Bowe all starred for the University in a superb contest and will have surely impressed new boss Colm Bonnar against one of the favourites to win the Cork championhip in Imokilly.

Cadell was available for the first time after JK Brackens made their exit from the Tipp championship last week, while Mark Kehoe has also been made available despite still being involved with Kilsheelan-Kilcash in both codes.

The most noteworthy performance of the match game from Moyne/Templetuohy's Conor Bowe, who gave a fantastic display, finishing with 0-7 points from play, while Kehoe impressed with 0-2 along with Cadell who finished with 0-1 from midfield.

The game finished in a draw at 1-17 apiece in Pairc Ui Rinn and there was unreal talent on display with Shane Conway, Niall O'Leary, Seamus Harnedy, along with Ballina's Eoghan Power who also had a good game for UCC, scoring an excellent goal.

